Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Pregnant women delay getting vaccine - worrying misinformation

Pregnant women are more at risk of becoming severely ill if infected with Covid. Photo / 123rf

Pregnant women are more at risk of becoming severely ill if infected with Covid. Photo / 123rf

Fertility doctors are worried about a significant number of pregnant women delaying their Covid vaccination as a result of "fake news" that suggests it could harm their unborn baby.

They are also seeing couples putting off their jabs out of fear it could prevent their chance of conceiving a baby. ​

Auckland obstetrician and gynaecologist Olivia Stuart told the Weekend Herald pregnant women were in more danger during the Delta outbreak by not getting the vaccine than if they had one.

‌

"Most of our day involves talking our patients into getting the vaccine ... it's worrying to think there are women out there who weren't getting the correct information at all."

Her comments come after Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) released evidence, in July, showing pregnant women were at higher risk of becoming severely ill and dying after contracting Covid, compared to those who weren't pregnant.

On Friday, Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin died from Covid, just days after giving birth to a baby boy. It's understood she was unvaccinated. The baby was saved, but she never got to hold him.

A UK study, released in July, found that of 742 pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid, none were fully vaccinated, 738 (99.5 per cent) were unvaccinated and four (0.5 per cent) had received one dose of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health had also advised the Pfizer vaccine is safe for pregnant women and will not affect a person's genes or fertility.

But despite the evidence out there Stuart, who works at Fertility Associates, said about 70 per cent of her patients had put off getting the jab until they had spoken to her and were able to feel reassured.

She said her colleagues were experiencing the same thing and she's heard similar things from others in the profession around the country.

Auckland fertility specialist, obstetrician and gynecologist Olivia Stuart is concerned at the number of pregnant women putting off getting the vaccine. Photo / Supplied

"There's a lot of fake news and misinformation out there and it's very concerning."

Stuart said after talking to her patients they were almost always reassured it was safe and that they should get the vaccine.

"What worries me is that there are women out there who aren't getting the correct information at all.

"A baby was the most precious cargo a woman could carry so it was understandable for them to be cautious but the evidence showed it was safe."

Stuart - who was also a fertility specialist - said she and her colleagues had also been worried about the false information some of their patients had been getting from GPs suggesting they should hold off getting the vaccine.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said the advice to GPs from the college was very clear - it supports vaccination for pregnant women and those intending to get pregnant.

"We know that the outcomes from Covid in pregnancy are worse therefore it's incredibly important that pregnant women and those intending to get pregnant get vaccinated."

Betty said there should be no reason to put off getting the vaccine as it was completely safe in those circumstances.

"The college has communicated to its membership that women should be encouraged to get the vaccine."

His advice to GPs who are unclear on the guidelines for pregnant women was to refer to the college's website and the iMAC handbook on immunisation.

"We do know there is a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine, which is really unfortunate ... however we need to be firm and get a very clear message out there that vaccination is required."

Charlotte's story

On the day New Zealand reported its first Covid case, Charlotte Johnston lost her unborn baby.

The 33-year-old never got the chance to feel her little one's finger wrap around her own or cuddle her baby in her arms.

"It was a really, really tough time," the Auckland woman told the Weekend Herald.

That cruel and painful loss is the reason she opted to get the Covid vaccine.

Charlotte Johnston, pictured with her husband Mitch, chose to get the Covid vaccine because she didn't want to lose another baby. Photo / Supplied

"I have already lost a child and I couldn't prevent that. I couldn't put myself or my family through that same pain knowing there is an option available, proven to significantly lower the risk of becoming seriously ill or ending up in ICU."

Johnston became pregnant again in June through IVF after finding out her egg count was low for her age and it was her best chance of having a baby.

She said the information about the safety of the Covid vaccine for pregnant women did seem confusing at first because it didn't seem to be talked about that often and there was a lot of misinformation circulating.

"My twin sister lives in Sydney and it was this recent New South Wales outbreak with Delta and watching how quickly it spread that made me think I needed to seek more information on the vaccine."

She spoke to her specialist and friends and family who were doctors - one being her sister-in-law who worked at Middlemore Hospital and relayed seeing devastation of unvaccinated pregnant women being sent to ICU after becoming infected with Covid.

"After taking on all that advice and then more evidence showing pregnant women were at greater risk of severe illness if infected with Covid, I just knew that being vaccinated was the best way I could protect myself and our baby."

Johnson, now 14 weeks pregnant, said after receiving her second dose of the Covid vaccine about two weeks ago, a massive weight has been lifted off her shoulders.

"Last lockdown you only had a mask and sanitiser to protect you and I was so anxious and this year I haven't had that because I've had the vaccine.

"I feel comfortable going to the supermarket and knowing I've done all I can to protect my baby."

Johnston hoped that her story would encourage other pregnant women and those trying for a baby to get the jab.

"It's the best thing for you, your baby and the community."