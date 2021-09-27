Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive wastewater test result in Tauranga

Covid-19 has been detected in Tauranga's wastewater. Photo / Getty Images

A wastewater sample taken in Tauranga taken on Thursday has tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials are appealing for calm and say more testing results are due soon.

But Tauranga MP Simon Bridges says the five days gap between the sample being taken and the result being made public seemed "too long".

In the 1pm briefing, Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a positive wastewater test result was from a sample taken on September 23 in Tauranga.

Further samples were taken from the wider nearby areas and results are expected on Thursday, Dr Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said people in Tauranga should not be worried about the wastewater testing results.

He said unexpected testing results could be due to recovering cases, and asked people in the greater Tauranga area to get a test.

Testing centres in the region will be open for extended hours today, and more pop-up clinics open tomorrow.

Any workers travelling from Auckland to Tauranga should check they are up to date with testing.

The positive wastewater result is "too far down the track" to be connected to the truck driver who tested positive and visited Tauranga, Cambridge and Hamilton, Bloomfield said.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Peter Bonneville Chandler appealed for calm in a tweet.

He told residents not to panic as details were scant. He advised people to social distance, wear masks, scan, and get a test if they had symptoms.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges told the Bay of Plenty Times the five days it took to inform people of the positive result seemed "too long".

"Results like the wastewater test should come out as soon as possible..."

Bridges, who found out about the result through the media today, said he took Dr Bloomfield at his word that the positive result was "too far down the track" to be connected to the truck driver who visited Tauranga, Cambridge and Hamilton.

Bridges said further test results later this week would help determine how concerned Tauranga residents should be.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said the positive result was "a warning flag".

"It's a warning that there's a possibility of an infected person and chain of transmission in Tauranga. The next steps will be to repeat the testing.

"The thing with these test results is that many of them, particularly if they're unexpected, turn out to be because someone who is no longer infected is in the community," he said.

"People can shed fragments of RNA [a molecule] for weeks, possibly months, after they've recovered from infection."

Baker said the result might be a "one-off," but if there were consistently positive results, "you would get more concerned".

The test result did not "necessarily correspond to active transmission" and a lockdown was only necessary if there were infected people in the community, he said.

He urged everyone in Tauranga to be vigilant and for those with symptoms to get tested.

"We have to assume there is someone there and act accordingly.

"It's still possible there may be a chain of transmission that will emerge and more action will be needed."

Baker said he was concerned about the Auckland border because there was "ongoing transmission in Auckland [and] there's no guarantee it's going to be contained".

"We have low levels of ongoing transmission in Auckland and we have a requirement for pre-departure testing from Auckland, but that system has its limitations.

Pre-departure testing had the "potential to miss cases", he said.

There are eight Covid cases in the community in Auckland today.

A request has been made for permitted workers over the next two weeks, regardless of symptoms, to get two tests at least five days apart - especially in the construction, hospitality and retail sectors.

Two weeks ago, a bakery and petrol station in Tauranga were visited by an Auckland truck driver who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The Uppercrust Bakery in Mount Maunganui was visited by a person with the virus on September 11 and 14. The BP petrol station in Tauriko was also a location of interest for September 11.

Anyone who was at the bakery or petrol station during those times was told to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of exposure and to get a Covid test.

Where to get tested in Tauranga

Mount Maunganui Covid testing services

• Dee Street Medical Centre

• The Doctors Bayfair

• Mount Medical Centre

• Girven Road Medical Centre

• Farm Street Family Health Centre

Tauranga Covid testing services

• Chadwick Healthcare - South City, Greerton, Tauriko, Bethlehem

• The Doctors - Welcome Bay, Bureta, Tauranga

• Fifth Avenue Family Practice

• Pirirakau Hauora

• Healthcare on Fifteenth Avenue

• Family Doctors

• Gate Pa Medical Centre

• Ngati Kahu Hauora GP Service

• Otumoetai Doctors

• Hairini Family Health Centre

• Accident and HealthCare

• Te Manu Toroa Tauranga Moana City Clinic

• Bethlehem Family Doctor

• Epic Health Medical Practice

• Bethlehem Medical Centre

Pāpāmoa Covid testing services

• Pāpāmoa Beach Family Practice

• Pāpāmoa Pines Medical Centre - Palm Springs, Domain Road

• Tara Road Medical Centre

• The Doctors Pāpāmoa

For a full list of Bay of Plenty testing sites, visit the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/bay-of-plenty/tauranga/