Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive cases travelled on the Western train line

September 12, 2021: 20 new community cases of Covid-19 are announced all in Auckland, one day away from a Cabinet alert level decision. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has released a number of new locations of interest, including several trips on the Western train line, with the most recent being yesterday.

Several new events have been released on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest website today.

6pm update

- Western Train Line Grafton to Fruitvale Road, Grafton.

- Western Train Line, Fruitvale Road to Grafton, Fruitvale.

- Pak'nSave, Botany.

- Dawson Road Pharmacy, Clover Park.

- Bus 70 Customs St East to Grafton Train Station, Auckland CBD.

- Blue Sea Laundromat, Clover Park.

A total of seven separate trips on the Western train line to and from the Grafton and Fruitvale Rd stations have been visited by a person with Covid-19.

The most recent trip was on Sunday between 8.07am to 8.30am which was a trip on the Western Train Line Grafton to Fruitvale Rd.

Anyone who was on the trains during the time of possible exposure must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for two weeks and must isolate if symptoms develop.

Dawson Road Pharmacy Clover Park was visited twice on September 2 between 12pm to 12.30pm, and September 10 between 4.45 to 5.15pm.

Anyone who was at the pharmacy during these times must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

A new bus route was also added to the list. Bus 70 Customs St East to Grafton Train Station was used by a person with Covid-19 on September 9 between 8.11am to 8.30am. Travellers on this bus must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms.

Anyone who visited the Blue Sea Laundromat Clover Park on September 11 during 7am to 7.15 and 1pm to 1.15 must stay at home and get tested five days after exposure.

Pak'nSave Botany has also been added to the list. Anyone who visited the supermarket on September 4 from 9.04am to 9.30am must self-monitor.

12.30pm update

- Ōtara Mini Supermarket, East Tāmaki Rd, Otara.

- Countdown Botany Downs, corner of Te Irirangi Drive and Tī Rākau Drive, Botany Downs.

The Ōtara Mini Supermarket has been linked to three separate visits by a person with Covid-19.

There were two visits recorded on Friday, September 3. The first was between 11.40am and 12.58pm. The second was for just over an hour between 6.55pm and 8pm.

The third link to the supermarket and a Covid-infected person is recorded last Wednesday, September 8, between 4.13pm and 5.30pm.

Countdown Botany Downs has also been named as a location of interest after a person with Covid-19 went to the supermarket on Saturday, September 4. The affected time period is 10.07am to 10.45am.

10am update

- Pak'nSave Manukau, 6 Cavendish Drive, South Auckland.

- Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau, 5 Putney Way, Manukau.

Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau is linked to a person with Covid-19 who was at the store on Tuesday, September 7, from 9am to 12pm. Photo / Google

Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau is linked to a person who tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday. They were at the chemist for three hours between 9am and 12pm that day.

The advice is to stay home and get a test immediately, as well as getting another one five days after the date of exposure.

Another visit has been reported at Pak'nSave Manukau, which is already linked to a number of visits from a Covid infected person.

The new event is Thursday, September 2, between 11am and 12.45pm.

People who were at the supermarket then are told to look out for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being there. If symptoms start to show, get a test done and stay home until a result is received.

Last night's update

Last night, two visits - to Pak'nSave Manukau and Portage Road Superette in Papatoetoe - showed people with the virus were in the community three days ago.

A person with Covid visited the Pak'nSave Manukau supermarket, at 6 Cavendish Drive, between 10am and 10.45am that day.

Pak'nSave Manukau is linked to a positive case who was there on Friday between 10am and 10.45am. Photo / Google

People who were there during that 45 minutes are advised to monitor for any Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if symptoms appear, get a test and stay home until that result comes back.

Another case was at the Portage Road Superette, at 48 Portage Rd, from 3.45pm to 5.30pm.

Anyone who was at the dairy in that time period is told to "stay at home" and get a Covid test immediately, as well as five days after the date of exposure.

The Portage Road Superette in Papatoetoe was visited by a Covid case on Friday between 3.45pm and 5.30pm. Photo / Google

Other locations released yesterday:

- Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave.

- Pak'nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place.

- Burbank Convenience and Lotto, Burbank Ave, Manurewa.

- Pak'nSave Botany, Tī Rākau Drive, East Tāmaki.

Pak'nSave Māngere is linked to a case on Sunday, September 5 (Father's Day), between 10am and 11.30am.

Several visits to Pak'nSave Clendon

The Pak'nSave Clendon supermarket is linked to positive cases on several days and times. A case was there on Friday, September 3, from 8am to 9.45am.

Another visit is recorded on Sunday, September 5, between 3.25pm and 4.30pm, while another visit was reported last Tuesday, September 7, between 9.55am and 11am.

Pak'nSave Manukau is linked to a visit from a positive case or cases last Wednesday, September 8, between 2.33pm and 3pm.

While another person visited the Pak'nSave Botany supermarket on the same day between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.