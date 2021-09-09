Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive case visited Auckland supermarket yesterday

There are 13 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Spain is sending 250,000 Covid jabs to New Zealand - enabling this country to keep up record levels of vaccinations. Video / NZ Herald

A positive Covid case was at an Auckland supermarket yesterday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health has released new locations of interest this morning - showing a Covid-positive person was at Countdown Manurewa yesterday.

They were there for half-an-hour between 12pm and 12.30pm.

8am update

- Countdown Manurewa, 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa

The supermarket has also been linked to a positive case on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 1pm.

A Covid case was also at the same supermarket last Wednesday, September 1, from 10am to 10.30am.

The new location comes after news broke that a person who arrived at Middlemore Hospital yesterday later tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman had initially turned up to the hospital's emergency department for an unrelated reason and was not symptomatic.

She was asked all the necessary Covid-related questions and she confirmed that she had not been to a location of interest or was linked to a current case.

Health officials continue to ask members of the public to check the locations of interest page regularly; particularly essential workers.

More locations were released throughout the day yesterday; including supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and even ATM money machines.

- Countdown Sunnynook, corner of Sunnynook Rd and Sycamore Drive, North Shore

- SupaSave Supermarket Otara, 5 Kew Lane, Otara

- Bargain Chemist Manurewa retail store only, 26/72 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe

- ASB ATM machine next to Papatoetoe Countdown, 217 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe

- Galaxie Dairy Mt Eden, 40 View Rd, Mount Eden

- Skinny Handy Dairy Papatoetoe, 22 Huia Rd, Papatoetoe

- Snowhite & Bone-Dry Laundromat, 354 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe

- Mobil Walmsley Rd, 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona

- Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere