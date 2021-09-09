Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Positive case visited Auckland supermarket yesterday

A positive Covid case was at an Auckland supermarket yesterday afternoon.
The Ministry of Health has released new locations of interest this morning - showing a Covid-positive person was at Countdown Manurewa yesterday.
They were there for half-an-hour between 12pm and 12.30pm.
8am update
- Countdown Manurewa, 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa
The supermarket has also been linked to a positive case on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 1pm.
A Covid case was also at the same supermarket last Wednesday, September 1, from 10am to 10.30am.
The new location comes after news broke that a person who arrived at Middlemore Hospital yesterday later tested positive for Covid-19.
The woman had initially turned up to the hospital's emergency department for an unrelated reason and was not symptomatic.
She was asked all the necessary Covid-related questions and she confirmed that she had not been to a location of interest or was linked to a current case.
Health officials continue to ask members of the public to check the locations of interest page regularly; particularly essential workers.
More locations were released throughout the day yesterday; including supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and even ATM money machines.
- Countdown Sunnynook, corner of Sunnynook Rd and Sycamore Drive, North Shore
- SupaSave Supermarket Otara, 5 Kew Lane, Otara
- Bargain Chemist Manurewa retail store only, 26/72 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe
- ASB ATM machine next to Papatoetoe Countdown, 217 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe
- Galaxie Dairy Mt Eden, 40 View Rd, Mount Eden
- Skinny Handy Dairy Papatoetoe, 22 Huia Rd, Papatoetoe
- Snowhite & Bone-Dry Laundromat, 354 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe
- Mobil Walmsley Rd, 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona
- Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere