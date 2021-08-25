Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Porirua drive-through vaccine clinic for Pacific families tomorrow

The clinic is being held in Porirua at the New World underground carpark, North City Plaza. Photo / AP

A drive-through vaccination clinic will be open to all Pacific family bubbles in Porirua tomorrow.

The clinic is being held at the New World underground carpark at North City Plaza.

It will be open from 10am to 2pm and no bookings are required.

Four people are allowed per vehicle.

The clinic is being run by Capital & Coast DHB (CCDHB), Hutt Valley DHB (HVDHB), and Ora Toa Health Services.

As of Monday, Ministry of Health data showed 237,028 vaccine doses had been administered by CCDHB and HVDHB.

Of these, 163,774 were first doses - meaning 73,254 Wellingtonians are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Measured against the combined population of the two DHBs, this equates to a little over 15 per cent of the population.

Vaccination appointments are currently open to New Zealanders aged 30-plus, and their children aged 12 to 15.

Everyone over the age of 12 will be eligible to book their vaccine from September 1.

One new community case of Covid-19 was announced in Wellington today, bringing the capital's outbreak total to 12.

The Wellington case was one of 63 new cases announced today - one of which was in MIQ - and the rest were in Auckland.

The new cases bring the current community outbreak to 210.