Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Police officers stood down after link with Middlemore positive case

Seven police officers have been stood down after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19.

The officers, from the Counties Manukau district in South Auckland, are linked to the woman who turned up to Middlemore Hospital's emergency department yesterday morning and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

District commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said authorities were alerted to the situation last night.

"It was established that police officers from Counties Manukau district had dealings with this individual and another family member on Wednesday morning," she said.

During that interaction, officers involved wore face masks at all times, Rogers said.

"Following advice from health officials, seven officers were stood down last night as a precautionary approach due to being in close proximity with these individuals."

The nature of the incident police were called to on Wednesday morning has not been revealed by authorities.

Rogers said police would follow further advice from health officials about when the officers involved could return to work.

News of another positive Covid case at Middlemore Hospital broke last night.

The woman involved is said to have arrived at the hospital's emergency department for an unrelated reason.

She was asked the necessary Covid-related questions.

She confirmed she had not been to a location of interest and she was not showing any Covid symptoms, hospital staff said.

Despite that, a Covid test was carried out.

But before the result came back, the woman had discharged herself out and had left the hospital within two hours of arriving.

Patients and visitors who were in the emergency department at the same time are now in isolation.

Staff were said to be wearing all the required personal protective gear and would not be isolating, the hospital has confirmed.