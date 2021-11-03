Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Pak'nSave Hamilton today's latest location of interest

November 3 2021 There are 100 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - 97 are in Auckland and three are in the Waikato. There are no new cases in Northland.

Today's first new location of interest is a central Hamilton supermarket.

The Ministry of Health is now asking anyone who was at the Pak'nSave Mill St on Thursday October 28 between 4pm and 5.30pm to monitor their health for 14 days after being potentially exposed, and to get a Covid test if any symptoms develop.

It comes after Northland's Far North was last night thrown back into a snaplock down for six days while the Government tries to establish the links to two Taipa cases announced earlier this week, and whether it is a sign of undetected transmission occurring in the community.

Retailers in parts of the Waikato - including Hamilton, Cambridge, Otorohanga, Huntly, Raglan and Te Kuiti - can also open their doors for the first time in a month after further restrictions eased to level 3.2 overnight.

Two are in Hamilton and one is in Otorohanga.

Two are known contacts and were already in isolation and with daily public health contact and support.

The third case is expected to be interviewed today to establish any links to known cases.

A total of 14 locations of interest or exposure events were announced by health authorities yesterday - including sites around Auckland, the Waikato region and in Northland.

Yesterday four locations of interest emerged in Kaitaia, including the Awanui Hotel in Awanui, Bells Produce in Kaitaia, Manaaki on 25 Cafe and the Kaitaia Farmers in Kaitaia at the weekend.