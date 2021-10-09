Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New locations of interest - Supermarkets, petrol stations, op shops

Winston Peters makes allegations about the identity of the Northland Covid-19 case. Source / Newshub via Twitter

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Ten new sites in Auckland and Raglan have been added to the locations of interest list tonight, including supermarkets and petrol stations.

Most places require anyone exposed to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days and, if symptoms develop, get tested and stay home until receiving a negative test and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

But two locations announced since 6pm today require anyone on-site at the same time as a Covid positive person to stay home and arrange to be tested immediately, and again five days later.

Those locations are BP Raglan on Saturday October 2 between 10am and 10.30am and Sunday October 3 between 5.30pm and 6.45pm, and Pak'nSave Ormiston, Auckland, on Thursday September 30 between 3.23pm and 3.40pm.

You should also record your visit online or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 so contact tracers can get in touch, the Ministry of Health said.

The new additions come after the Government last night shifted Northland into a four-day level 3 lockdown after a woman who tested positive for the virus travelled extensively around the area.

Auckland and parts of Waikato are also in level 3 because of cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A Covid case was also confirmed today in the Bay of Plenty town of Katikati, in an individual who had crossed the border from Pukekohe in Auckland, with permission, to move house.

Countdown Pukekohe is among new sites on the ministry's locations of interest, on Thursday this week between 10.45am and 11.50am and between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

Several other Auckland supermarkets were also added to the locations list tonight.

They include Countdown Manukau City Mall, Countdown Westgate Shopping Centre Massey, New World Papatoetoe, Pak'nSave Westgate, Pak'nSave Lincoln Rd Henderson and Pak'nSave Manukau.

Meanwhile, Vinnies Furniture, Vinnies Clothing and St John Opportunity Shop, all in the Hamilton suburb of Frankton, were visited by an infected person or persons on the morning of Thursday September 30.

Grateful Op Shop, also in Frankton, was revealed as location earlier today.

Other new Auckland sites include Rangatira Superette in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven and McKinnon Street Superette in Mount Roskill.

You can also record that you were exposed by going online or calling Healthline on 0800 611 116) so contact tracers can get in touch.

A Bay of Plenty person has Covid, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The person lives in Pukekohe and is in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati.

The test was taken yesterday in Auckland.

The infected person has been granted an exemption to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they were in the process of shifting house.

As part of this, the individual has been having regular surveillance testing– at least five tests have been taken since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was on October 5. All five of those tests were negative.

The individual who returned the positive result is fully vaccinated and has reported no symptoms, aside from seasonal hayfever.

The Ministry said the person is a consistent user of the Covid tracer app and initial information has identified locations of interest in Katikati and Pukekohe, with details to follow.

All family members have been contacted and are currently isolating, with results from testing expected tomorrow.

The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the person's vaccinations.