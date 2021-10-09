Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New locations of interest in Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton, Raglan

Winston Peters makes allegations about the identity of the Northland Covid-19 case. Source / Newshub via Twitter

Winston Peters makes allegations about the identity of the Northland Covid-19 case. Source / Newshub via Twitter

Sixteen new locations of interest in Auckland, Raglan, Hamilton, Whāngārei and Raglan have been released today, including dairies, a bank, a DoC campsite and a bakery.

The new Whāngārei locations - the DoC Uretiti campsite, Comfort Hotel Flames and Pepe's Dairy in Onerahi - come after the Government put Northland into a four-day level-3 lockdown.

A woman with Covid-19 travelled from Auckland to Northland and around that region between Saturday, October 2 and Wednesday, October 6.

Auckland and parts of the Waikato are also in level 3 because of cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Some locations required anyone exposed to stay at home and arrange to be tested.

The Comfort Hotel in Whāngārei has been listed as a new location of interest.

People who visited the ASB Pukekohe branch between 10.15am and 11am on Thursday, October 7 must get a test immediately and again five and 12 days after being exposed. They are required to stay home while awaiting their results.

You can also record that you were exposed by going online or calling Healthline on 0800 611 116) so contact tracers can get in touch.

Anyone at Circle K Convenience Store in Auckland Central between 12 noon and 12.15pm on Tuesday, October 5, or Harbour View Hotel in Raglan anytime on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, should get tested immediately, and again on days five and 12.

People travelling on Bus 110 from Victoria St West to Triangle Rd in Auckland between 4.46pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday, September 29, must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after being exposed.

Others at locations of interest announced today - which also included Kingsford Home Bakery in Māngere, Kiwibank ATM in Papatoetoe, Challenge petrol station in Massey, Vege King Fairfield in Hamilton, three superettes in Glendene, Red Cross in Hamilton and Curry of India in Devonport - must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.



The new locations of interest, as well as new exposure times for some locations, came as 34 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were announced.

Thirty-one were in Auckland and three in Waikato. All cases in the Waikato were linked, while 11 cases in Auckland were yet to be linked.

Saturday 12 noon update

Whāngārei

• DoC Uretiti Campsite, Waipu, Sunday October 3 between 5pm and 6.30pm

• Comfort Hotel Flames, Saturday October 2 between 6pm and 6.30pm

• Pepe's Dairy Onerahi, Sunday October 3 between 9am and 10am

Auckland

• Kingsford Home Bakery, Māngere East, Wednesday October 6 between 10.30am and 11.30am

• Bus 110 from Victoria St West to Triangle Rd, Wednesday September 29 between 4.46pm and 5.15pm

• ASB Pukekohe Branch, Thursday October 7 between 10.15pm and 11am

• Circle K Convenience Store, Auckland Central, Tuesday October 5 between 12pm and 12.15pm

• Kiwibank ATM Papatoetoe, Thursday October 7 between 7pm and 7.15pm

• Challenge Massey, Sunday October 3 between 5pm and 5.30pm

• Glendene Superette, Sunday October 3 between 11.26am and 11.30am and Tuesday October 5 between 12.52pm and 12.55pm

• Snack Shop Superette Glendene, Sunday October 3 between 2.51pm and 2.53pm

• Manhattan Superette Glendene, Sunday October 3 between 11.58am and 12pm

• Curry of India, Devonport, Saturday October 2 between 5.44pm and 5.55pm

Raglan

• Harbour View Hotel, Saturday and Sunday October 2 and 3.

Hamilton

• Vege King Fairfield, Friday October 1 between 2.35pm and 3.15pm

• Red Cross Shop, Frankton, Thursday September 30 between 1.10am and 11.50pm

Friday's 4pm update

• Chemist Warehouse Flat Bush, Thursday September 30 between 3pm and 3.20pm.

• Gilmours Manukau, Friday October 1 between 2.28pm and 4.15pm.

• Kiwi Mart Superette Northcross, Monday October 4 between 10.35am and 11.05am.

New times

• Four Square Heaphy Terrace Fairfield, Friday October 1 between 2.30pm and 3.15pm, and Tuesday October 5 between 10.20am and 11am.

• Ali's Turkish Kebabs Raglan, Sunday October 3 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

• Pak'nSave Manukau, Wednesday October 6 between 3.06pm and 4.15pm.

Friday's 2.30pm update

Auckland

The Z petrol station at Auckland Airport has been linked to a person with Covid-19 between 10am and 10.45am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week (September 28-30).

On the other side of the city, an infected person was also at Hilltop Dairy in Orewa between 6.30pm and 7.35pm on Wednesday last week, September 29.

Last Sunday, October 3, saw visits to Toby's Seafood in Ōtāhuhu between 1.27pm and 1.40pm and Bunnings New Lynn between 1.43pm and 2.03pm deemed exposure events.

At Greenlane Clinical Centre, a Covid-infected person was at the outpatient department between noon and 2pm on Monday this week.

Inverell Superette Wiri has been added to the locations of interest list relating to exposure events between 5pm and 6.05pm on Wednesday and 9am and 10.05am yesterday.

BP Great South Rd in Manukau city centre is also on the list, relating to a Covid exposure event between 1.50pm and 2.05pm yesterday.

Friday's 12.15pm update

• The Sushi House: 557 Te Rapa Rd, Te Rapa, Hamilton.

The Sushi House at 557 Te Rapa Rd has been linked to a person with Covid-19 last week on Friday, October 1. They visited the eatery between 12pm and 12.35pm that afternoon.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test if you start to get sick.

Earlier, a South Auckland supermarket was named as a location of interest for the fifth time in the past two weeks.

Friday's 10am update

Countdown Manukau, at 652 Great South Rd, has been identified as a location of interest after a person with the virus was there on Monday.

The affected person was there for seven hours between 9am and 4pm.

Anyone who was at the store at the same time is told to self-monitor for 14 days after being exposed and to get a Covid test if symptoms start to show.

The supermarket is also linked to a positive case or cases who were there on Sunday - first between 10.15am and 12pm and the second time from 7pm to 8pm.

Exposure events connected to the same supermarket are also listed on Monday, September 27, and Tuesday, September 21.

The Ministry of Health earlier released several new locations of interest around the city - all of which have been visited by Covid-infected people in the past week.

Friday's 8.15am update

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington.

• Sonny Bakery Ormiston: 1 Bellingham Rd, Flat Bush.

• Countdown Lynnmall: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn.

• Village Kebab: 1/423 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi.

• New World Green Bay: 64 Godley Rd, Green Bay (twice).

• SuperValue Titirangi: 429 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi (three times).

• Hollywood Bakery & Cafe: 132 Chapel Rd, Flat Bush.

• Chemist Warehouse LynnMall: 3058 Great North Rd, New Lynn.

Thursday night's update

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau. Monday, Oct 4.

• Countdown Victoria St West: 19 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD. Tuesday, Oct 5.

• ASB Kelston Shopping Centre ATM machine: Corner of West Coast and Great North roads, Kelston, West Auckland. Wednesday, Sep 29.

• BNZ ATM machine, Glen Eden. 18 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, West Auckland. Wednesday, Sep 29.

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: 14/295 Penrose Rd, Mt Wellington, Auckland. Wednesday, Oct 6.

• Super Liquor Mt Wellington: Saturday, Oct 2.

• Z Manurewa gas station: 1 Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, South Auckland. Thursday, Sep 30.

• Lincoln Rd Countdown: 185 Universal Drive, Henderson, West Auckland. Friday, Oct 1.

• Four Square Parakai: 137 Parkhurst Rd, Parakai, Auckland. Monday, Oct 4.