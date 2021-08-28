Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 80 total cases expected today as level change looms south of Auckland

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg on eliminating Covid-19, uncertainty and what the future might look like.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg on eliminating Covid-19, uncertainty and what the future might look like.

More than 80 total new Covid cases are expected to be revealed in New Zealand today, the Herald understands.

That will increase the total number of people infected in the Delta outbreak to more than 425.

Today's update will be provided via a Ministry of Health statement about 1pm, rather than a press conference at the Beehive. We will have the official statement as soon as it arrives - please keep updating this file for all the latest.

Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio told Newshub Nation this morning that case numbers would rise today, indicating the country had yet to see a peak in numbers.

"As expected, there will be an increase in numbers today," Sio told the programme. "I've not yet heard any reports that we've yet peaked.

"So the officials will work through to confirm those numbers and it will be announced later. The numbers will be increasing as we expected."

New daily case numbers have been at the 60 to 70 mark over the last three days, almost 11 days since a nationwide snap level 4 lockdown was announced when a Devonport man with no links to the border tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, after director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there were 70 new cases of the virus - all in Auckland and bringing the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 347 - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced from 11.59pm Tuesday next week everywhere except Auckland and Northland would move to alert level 3.

A decision about our two northernmost regions will be made on Monday, with Aucklanders warned to expect at least two more weeks of level 4 from Tuesday and Northlanders told their extra time under our strictest restrictions to stop community transmission of Covid-19 was likely to be less than Auckland's.

The decision to keep Northland in level 4 was in part due to a positive case in Auckland's Warkworth, which is 30km south of the Northland border, Ardern said.

The outbreak has been traced to a New South Wales returnee who tested positive to Covid-19 while in central Auckland's Crowne Plaza MIQ on August 7.

Six epidemiologically linked sub-clusters have been identified within the outbreak, the largest being connected to an August 15 service at the Assembly of God Church in Māngere. Yesterday, 19 people with Covid-19 were in stable conditions in Auckland hospitals, including one in ICU.

Fourteen cases - all linked to the Auckland outbreak - have been identified in Wellington, but community transmission appears to have been prevented in the capital, with recent cases linked to household contacts.

There were no new Covid samples in any of the country's 108 wastewater sites yesterday.

The most recent analysis showed there continued to be positive results in Warkworth - where a rest home worker has tested positive - Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, as previously reported.

The Christchurch wastewater is thought to be linked to virus shedding from positive cases in the city's MIQ, but further wastewater testing was underway from a range of sites in the city.

No community cases of Covid-19 have been detected outside Auckland and Wellington, but a cautious approach is being taken because almost 30,000 contacts of positive cases are not only in Auckland but spread around the country, including the South Island.

Three-quarters of contacts have been tested, with most others not yet due a test.

As of this morning there are 485 events involving 369 locations of interest.

New locations of interest have been added to Auckland's list, while the total number of locations has dropped.

Locations added this morning since include several sections of the AUT City Campus, including levels of the library, the student lounge and other public places.

All are from Tuesday August 17, the day before level 4 lockdown began.

Nine updates were also made last night, spanning from August 11 to August 17, including six bus routes, Manakau Super Clinic and a uniform shop in Wairau junction.