Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More locations of interest from Ministry of Health

Of the new local cases, the source of 125 cases are still under investigation. Video / Sky News Australia

Two pharmacies and a fruit and vege shop have been added to the long list of locations of interest in the Delta outbreak.

The number of potential exposure sites continues to drop but new sites, including long bus rides and suburban dairies have appeared in the past 24 hours.

There are now 126 events involving 87 locations of interest following a midday update from the Ministry of Health.

All the new locations are in Auckland, which remains in alert level 4.

Among the new locations are Puhinui Pharmacy in Papatoetoe, which was visited on August 27 between 12pm - 1pm, and Richmond Rd Chemist in Grey Lynn, visited on August 30 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

Whenuapai Gardens & Orchard Ōtāhuhu - a fruit and vege shop on Atkinson Ave - has also been added to the list, with a visit on August 29 from 1.30pm - 1.40pm.

Countdown Pharmacy in Māngere East was already a location of interest, but the visit time has changed to September 1, between 11am and 11.15am.

Several bus services and shops were also added to the list on Sunday. They include Family Food Mart Ōtāhuhu, Countdown Northcote and Village Foodmart Papatoetoe and Saveway Asian Supermarket in Papakura.

New exposure periods at the Waterview Superette and Lotto and Pak'n'save Clendon were also added.

Bus routes added last night included the 323 from Mt Wellington to Ōtāhuhu on August 26 and 27, the 325 from Māngere East to Māngere Town Hall on August 25 and 28, and the 361 from Manukau Bus station to Ōtara on August 25.

All of the latest locations of interest are in Auckland. The city remains in alert level 4 while the rest of the country is in alert level 3 - and many are hankering to open up further.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce this afternoon whether a move to alert level 2 is imminent outside Auckland.

New detected Covid cases have been dropping, with numbers in the 20s on both Saturday and Sunday.