Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: MIQ temporarily paused

August 23 2021 New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week. Earlier today it was announced there are now 107 Covid cases in NZ.

August 23 2021 New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week. Earlier today it was announced there are now 107 Covid cases in NZ.

MIQ is temporarily pausing the release of rooms on the Managed Isolation Allocation System due to the potentially deadly Delta outbreak.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this afternoon extended nationwide lockdown to at least Friday - and Auckland until at least Tuesday.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) spokesperson said the pause on MIQ included cancelled vouchers that were normally re-released.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

"No rooms will be available to book for a few days."

An MIQ spokesperson said a further update would come soon.