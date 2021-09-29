Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Man who fled border stopped by road spikes 50km away

By RNZ
Police used road spikes and an Eagle helicopter to catch a driver who fled a police checkpoint at the Auckland border yesterday.
Police say the man, who was known to them, was turned around at a checkpoint south of Auckland for not having proof he was allowed to travel out of the region.
He also had no evidence of a recent Covid-19 test.
The man sped off but police stopped the road chase for safety reasons.
Instead, the police Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle and it was eventually stopped by road spikes about 50km away near Puriri in the Hauraki Plains.
The driver refused to get out of the car and was arrested.
He will likely face multiple charges.
