Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Man spits and swings scooter at security in Tauranga

5 minutes to read
A security guard in Tauranga was spat on during alert level 4. Photo / Getty Images

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

A man accompanied by children spat on one security guard and swung a scooter at another during a central city lockdown confrontation.

The incident this week in Tauranga left the children crying and prompted an

Covid