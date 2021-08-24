Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest include Auckland's Aotea Centre and west Auckland supermarket

24 August 2021 There are 41 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 148.

The Ministry of Heath have released a number of new locations of interest including new locations at the University of Auckland.

The new locations/ visits added were:

• Whitaker Hall University of Auckland Grafton Campus (x5)

• New World New Lynn

• West Liquor New Lynn Central

• The Square Gift Store Auckland CBD

• Avondale Medical Pharmacy

• Waiparuru Dining Hall University of Auckland Grafton Campus

• Munchy Mart University of Auckland Campus

• University of Auckland OPTOM 272B Building 503 Room 124 Grafton Campus

• Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball (University of Auckland) Aotea Centre Auckland

• Optometry Lab Building 505 Room 358 University of Auckland Grafton Campus

• University of Auckland, STATS101: Building 260 Room 115 OGGB Fisher and Paykel lecture theatre City Campus

Other locations of interest include New World New Lynn, Avondale Medical Pharmacy and The Square Gift Store in Auckland's CBD.

Munchy Mart Auckland University Campus was previously on the list but is now referred to as the Munchy Mart University of Auckland Campus.

There are now eight different locations of interest at the University of Auckland.

There have now been 453 visits to 340 locations.

Anyone who visited West Liquor in New Lynn Central between 8.53pm to 9.30pm on Saturday, August 21, are being asked to isolate at home and get tested on day five after last exposure.

The same advice goes to anyone who visited West Liquor New Lynn Central between 9.33pm to 9.45pm on the same day.

The Rosmini College Filipino Night has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / File

Earlier this evening Auckland's Aotea Centre was added the think list among many other Auckland locations.

Those at the Aotea Centre and not at Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball are being asked to elf-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

If people find themselves with symptoms are being asked to stay at home until they get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Another new location of interest was the Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs - Foyer.

Anyone who visited this site between 6pm to 7.30pm on August 13 must isolate and be tested five days after the last exposure.

"Test immediately and on or around day 5 after last exposure and continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

Earlier this evening, a cultural night at Auckland's Rosmini College and multiple Auckland CBD stores were added as locations of interest.

The Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs, foyer has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / Google Earth

Anyone who visited the Rosmini College Filipino Night on August 13 between 6.30pm and 10pm must isolate at home for 14 days. Get tested immediately, and on days 5 and 12.

The same advice applies to anyone who travelled on the bus NX2 Stop 7089 Wellesley St East to Akoranga Station on August 16 between 7.40am to 9.02am.

Starbucks Coffee cafe Queen St in Auckland's CBD has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Multiple visits to a bathroom near JB HiFi in Westfield Albany have been identified.

Several visits at the AUT Library Level 3 City Campus have also been identified. AUT has another 14 locations of interest today, bringing the total to 29 locations.

Earlier this afternoon the Upland Liquor Spot shop featured three times on the locations of interest page - with a positive case visiting on Saturday, August 14, Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.

Crave Cafe in Morningside - a favourite of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - was also put on the list this afternoon. The business was visited by an infected person for two hours on Sunday, August 15, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

The same cafe was also listed as a location of interest when the country was in lockdown this time last year.

Crave cafe in Morningside, Auckland, is among the locations of interest now listed. Image / Google

Earlier this morning, the ministry released three locations: St Therese Catholic Church Māngere East on Wickman Way, the Revive Vegan Cafe on Lorne St and Western Springs College on Motions Rd.

The locations span the Auckland region now - from North Shore to West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland.

The Auckland Art Gallery is among new locations of interest listed as being visited by a Covid-positive case. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Anyone who has been to a location of interest at the same time as a positive case is automatically deemed to be a close contact and must self-isolate for 14 days since they were potentially exposed.

Because of the highly contagious nature of the Covid Delta variant, that person's whole household is also immediately required to self-isolate as well.

Those affected are asked to get a Covid test and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

People, Aucklanders in particular, are still strongly encouraged to check the growing list regularly as it is being updated every two hours now, at this stage.

The ministry's locations of interest page now includes a search tab that allows a person to enter a suburb or business - making it easier for people to quickly see which locations might affect them.