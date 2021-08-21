Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest in Bulls, Waiouru revealed

August 21 2021 There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community - bringing the total number of people infected in the latest outbreak to 51.

August 21 2021 There are 21 new cases of Covid-19 in the community - bringing the total number of people infected in the latest outbreak to 51.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS OF INTEREST

There are now four new locations of interest in the central North Island as the latest Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow.

The latest number of locations of interest has hit 179, with 219 visits and affects thousands of people. Until today, the Ministry of Health had only listed locations in Auckland, Wellington and the Coromandel.

But today's update includes Bulls, Waiouru and Tokorua.

It is likely the locations were visited by people travelling to Wellington from Auckland who had been on an Air New Zealand flight that carried two people with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The flight was NZ 445 that left from Auckland at 5pm and arrived in Wellington at 6pm on Sunday, August 15.

It's understood two of the cases travelled from to the capital by plane and the third by car before the country went into level 4 lockdown on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

The new locations were all visited on Monday, August 16 and are:

• The BP on Funnell St in Bulls between 9.30pm and 10pm.

• The Z Petrol Station in Waiouru on State Highway 1 between 6.30pm and 7pm.

• The Waiouru Public Toilets at the same time as above.

• BP Tokorua at 32 Main Road between 3pm and 4pm.

Anyone who visited these locations at those times may be a contact of Covid-19 cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health says those who have been at any of these locations of interest during the relevant time are asked to get a test immediately, self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Those who were not at the locations of interest at the relevant time, do not need to be tested.

The locations were revealed today as part of the Ministry of Health's update which included 21 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the community - bringing the total number of people infected in the latest outbreak to 51.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not think the latest outbreak had hit its peak.

Because Auckland is at the centre of the outbreak it was "very likely" restrictions would remain beyond Tuesday, Ardern said.

Cabinet is meeting on Monday to make a decision on the country's alert level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Ardern said she expects cases to rise into early next week before they start to drop.