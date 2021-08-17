Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Level 4 lockdown - what Hawke's Bay needs to know

Under Level 4 people can still exercise, be that for a walk, run or bike ride, but this must be done in their local area and within their household bubble. Photo / Paul Taylor

There's been a flood of information as Hawke's Bay, along with the rest of the country, is returned to level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Some of the need for public refreshers was perhaps highlighted by the early arrival of people at a Covid-19 testing station in Napier, as dawn broke a few hours after lockdown began.

About four were parked up in Vautier St, where a testing station has been in place for about 18 months, but it was three hours before the day's testing was to begin, and none of them had booked appointments.

By late morning about 40 were estimated to have been tested at the station, by appointment, and the Hawke's Bay District Health Board was reiterating that anyone with any symptoms or having been at a "place of interest" in context with reported cases should be contacting authorities and booking tests immediately, as well as taking other precautions.



With the first day done, here's a recap of everything you need to know to keep safe this time round.

Level four - dubbed the "eliminate" phase - means people must stay at home in their bubbles, travelling only for essential personal movement.

Essential reasons for leaving the home briefly include:

• Physical exercise in your neighbourhood

• Visiting the supermarket, dairy or pharmacy

• Necessary medical care or getting a test

From 11.50pm Wednesday, it will be mandatory for anyone aged over 12 to wear a mask when visiting essential services that remain open.

It will also be mandatory for staff working at those essential services to wear a mask.

Mask wearing is mandatory at bus terminals and in taxis as well.

Health

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has reinstated its no-visitor policy across all facilities until further notice.



Wairoa Hospital and CHB Medical also have a no visitor policy in place.

The main entrance to Hawke's Bay Hospital will be closed and the only entrance will be via the Emergency Department entrance.

Masks must be worn at all times at Hawke's Bay DHB sites and will be provided if people don't have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Strike action planned by the NZNO and MERAS unions planned for Thursday has been withdrawn in light of the level 4 lockdown.

The emergency department remains open but no support people or visitors will be allowed unless they have dispensation from the Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM).

Urgent life-saving and acute surgery will continue as normal.

Most planned elective surgery will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven't heard from the DHB assume your surgery or outpatient clinic has been postponed. The DHB will only be contacting the ones whose surgery will go ahead.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board has reinstated its no-visitor policy across all facilities until further notice. Photo / Warren Buckland

Renal patients need to still attend their dialysis appointments. Please turn up as you normally would to your dialysis appointment.

Women in labour should follow their care plan as described by their Lead Maternity Carer (LMC). The DHB's maternity facilities will remain open but closed to visitors. Only one support person with a woman in labour will be allowed onsite.

Gastroenterology appointments will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven't heard from the DHB assume your appointment has been postponed. The DHB will be contacting the ones going ahead.



Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy will continue to do so as planned and are asked to attend scheduled appointments.

All radiology appointments other than those needing acute care have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as the DHB is able. A Hawke's Bay Hospital representative will be in touch with you if you have an appointment already scheduled.

Likewise, all dental appointments will be postponed and rescheduled as soon as possible and a representative will be in touch.

General practice clinics are still open, though there will be some changes.

Roads throughout Hawke's Bay including State Highway 2, near Poukawa, Hastings, were empty as residents woke to Alert Level 4 lockdown restriction on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Patients will be able to have their consultations remotely, via phone or video. Those who need an in-person appointment will still be able to have one, but there will always be a phone consultation first.

If you do need to visit your GP clinic, it is important to follow all necessary safety precautions:

- Call first - don't just turn up

- Wear a mask

- Maintain a social distance of 2m

- Practice good hand hygiene

Each general practice will have their own systems and processes in place that work for their individual needs, and like last time they will be contacting patients with appointments to explain how their practice will work during this time.

Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout and Increased testing

Following the initial announcement, a 48-hour pause was put on Covid-19 vaccine appointments nationwide, however some sites reopened on Wednesday afternoon.

The rollout was expected to resume throughout New Zealand from 8am Thursday, however Hawke's Bay DHB's mass vaccination sites will remain closed, with Hastings Racecourse reopening on Friday.

Other DHB mass vaccination locations are closed this week while locations are refitted for social distancing safety requirements under level 4.

If you received a cancellation notice you will be rebooked. Please do not turn up if you were booked into the Taradale Club, Hastings Racecourse or Waipawa Club Rooms tomorrow (Thursday, August 19) as they will be closed.

Anyone aged 40 or over can now get their vaccine through booking at bookmyvaccine.nz

The DHB has also increased Covid-19 testing capabilities.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said the most important thing anyone in Hawke's Bay could do was to call a testing centre and get tested if they had symptoms to help ensure there were no undetected cases lurking in Hawke's Bay.

"It's important people with symptoms get tested to protect friends and whānau and ensure there are no undetected cases of Cvodi-19 in Hawke's Bay.

"People with cold and flu symptoms need to stay home and wear a face covering if visiting a testing centre, a general practice or a pharmacy."

Symptoms of Covid-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath. A runny nose or loss of smell.

Those who have been at a location of interest at the times stated are asked to call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do.

"You are likely to need a Covid-19 test but Healthline will advise when the test is needed.

"As cases are investigated new locations are being identified so please check back regularly for the latest information," he said.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000

Hastings: 06 281 2644.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333

Central Hawke's Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

A rainbow near Pakipaki, Hastings, served as a reminder that the country would get through this lockdown. Photo / Paul Taylor

Council Services

Napier City Council has closed its dechlorinated water station due to an inability to keep the stainless steel surface virus-free between users and the risk of transmission associated with its usage.

Chlorine-removed taps throughout Hastings have also been turned off.

The council has also asked residents to stockpile plastics, tins and cans if possible - kerbside recycling will still be collected but these items will be sent to landfill. Paper, cardboard and glass will be collected and recycled as normal.

Kerbside rubbish will also be collected normally.

Hastings District Council posted on social media to say rubbish and recycling will still be collected as per normal and there is no change to council wheelie bin rubbish and recycling crate collections.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said council was well prepared for any shift in alert levels, and ready to respond to keep people safe.

"Although it's disappointing to be back in this situation again, all of our teams are working hard to keep essential services operating and help our community get through this.

"Once again, we need to look out for each other, be kind and keep to the Government guidelines to stay safe and do what we can together so we can get back to normal as soon as possible."

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collection will continue throughout Central Hawke's Bay District as well, with council asking for rubbish and recycling to be on the kerb by 7.30am.

Transfer stations and drop-off centres are currently closed.

CHBDC libraries, playgrounds and council buildings are also closed.

Mayor Alex Walker said it had been a possibility for a while now, but the shock of a "short, sharp lockdown response is still real".

"If there is anything I am sure of, it is that in Central Hawke's Bay we are a strong and supportive community that will look after each other to get through this.

"Call your neighbours, your family and friends that live alone, and most importantly stay home!

"And good luck to our incredible essential workers. We've got this!"

All Tararua District Council facilities and services, including libraries, i-SITE centres, community pools, halls, sports facilities and playgrounds, transfer stations, landfills and recycling centres are closed.

However, essential council staff continue to operate.

Council meetings such as the Hawke's Bay Regional Council meeting of the Corporate and Strategic Committee appeared to be going ahead, albeit remotely via conference calling services such as Zoom and Facebook Live.

Postal voting for the Hastings by-election, which opens on Thursday, will still go ahead when NZ Post will start delivering voting documents to Hastings constituency voters.

NZ Post is continuing to provide essential delivery services at level 4 but noted there could be some delays.

Election day for the by-election is September 10, however if required this will be reassessed in response to any changes in alert levels.

Votes should be in the post by the end of the day on September 6 to be received in time.

Parks, Recreation and Transport

The road leading to Te Mata Peak was closed, with a sign reading it had been closed for at least three days due to Alert Level 4. Photo / Paul Taylor

Under level 4 people can still exercise, be that for a walk, run or bike ride, but this must be done in their local area and within their household bubble.

People are advised to keep a two-metre distance.

Activities which may require search and rescue services such as swimming, surfing, boating, fishing, hunting, or tramping are not allowed.

The Department of Conservation has confirmed that whitebaiting is one of those activities not allowed under level 4.

"People should stay at home unless they are doing local low-risk exercise or for essential supermarket or pharmacy trips," a spokesperson said.

Regional parks and rivers across Hawke's Bay have been closed to vehicles.

A spokesperson for HBRC asked that those wanting to get fresh air should do so by walking or biking in the parks or trails close to their home only.

While all playgrounds in Hastings District have been closed, parks and reserves are still open for people to go for a walk.

People are asked to follow the advice to wear masks, stay two metres apart, remain at home if they feel sick, and not undertake risky activities that may result in injury requiring emergency help.

The road leading to Te Mata Peak was closed, with a sign reading it had been closed for at least three days due to level 4.

"This closure will be reviewed following further government announcements. Thank you for your understanding Te Mata Park Trust."

goBay bus services have moved to a Saturday timetable, with the addition of the regular Routes 16A, 16B and 17.

Services will be available for essential service workers, and for communities to access supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities in accordance with Government directions.



Again, face coverings are mandatory on all public transport services for the entire journey - travellers are asked to use their own masks and put them on before boarding.

People are also asked to ensure two-metre physical distancing on board. Fares will remain in place across the region but cash handling will be removed.