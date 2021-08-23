Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Fisherman caught fishing on rocks at Muriwai

The man fishing on rocks at Muriwai this morning not only during lockdown but without a lifejacket and in a large swell. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A man caught fishing on rocks in a large swell during lockdown at Muriwai Beach was heard telling police, "well I'll just go somewhere else then".

A Herald photographer spotted the man at Muriwai Beach about 11am today.

Unsurprisingly, he was the only one there and despite at risk of being washed away by the large waves which were crashing against the rocks at the time, he appeared to be indifferent to the country's lockdown and his own safety.

When he appeared to be asked to leave the area, the photographer heard the fisherman respond, "well I'll just go somewhere else then".

"The police called him over, it was pretty dangerous, and the first thing he said was 'well I'll go somewhere else then'.

"He was pretty arrogant."

However, he appeared to slowly change his tune once police persisted and called him over and back up to where his vehicle was parked.

The photographer said he was then lucky to get away with a warning by the attending officers.

Under the country's alert level 4 lockdown, Kiwis are required to stay at home.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, as of 5pm on Saturday, 23 people had been charged by police with 27 offences relating to breaching Covid-19 level 4 rules, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said yesterday.

A total of 65 people have been issued formal warnings.

Police had also been notified via 105 online about 4487 alleged breaches.

2550 were about a gathering, 1542 were about a business, and 395 were about a person.

"In addition to the 105 Online Breach Reports, a total of 3611 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105 phone line."

Coster said police had a low tolerance for people deliberately breaking the rules.