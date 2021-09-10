Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Crowne Plaza vaccination clinic among new locations linked to mystery cases

September 10 2021 There are 11 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - all in the Auckland region. There are 27 people currently in hospital, including four in ICU.

September 10 2021 There are 11 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand - all in the Auckland region. There are 27 people currently in hospital, including four in ICU.

Mystery Covid cases not linked to the current outbreak have led to health officials releasing several locations of interest as part of their investigations.

A truck stop and petrol station in South Auckland are the latest new locations to be added this afternoon, along with another exposure event at Countdown Sunnynook.

The two new locations are the Caltex truck stop on Saleyards Rd in Ōtāhuhu, which has two exposure events, and the Z Energy petrol station on Alfriston Road in Manurewa.

Another time of exposure at a previously released location - Countdown Sunnynook - was on August 27 between 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

One of the locations revealed at 1pm was the vaccination clinic at the Crowne Plaza, in the Auckland CBD, which is linked to a positive case on Monday, August 23, between 4.30pm and 7pm.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the investigation during the 1pm media conference.

2pm update

The new exposure events are:

• Caltex Truck Stop, 27 Saleyards Road, Ōtāhuhu (August 31, 8.15am to 8.45am).

• Caltex Truck Stop, 27 Saleyards Road, Ōtāhuhu (September 2, 5.40am to 6am).

• Z Energy Petrol Station, 1 Alfriston Road, Manurewa (September 7, 1.30pm to 2pm).

• Countdown Sunnynook, corner of Sunnynook Rd and Sycamore Drive, North Shore (August 27, 1.30pm to 2.30pm).

1pm update

The new locations are:

• Commonsense Mt Eden, 284 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden (August 24, 3pm to 5pm).

• Farro Fresh Mt Eden, 422 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden (August 21, 1.30pm to 3.30pm).

• Federal St carpark, 65 Federal St, Auckland central (August 23, 5pm to 7pm).

• Hertz Auckland, 154 Victoria St West (August 30, 1.2pm to 3pm).

• Crowne Plaza vaccination clinic, 128 Albert St, Auckland CBD (August 23, 4.30pm to 7pm).

Anyone who visited these places at the affected times is being urged to get a Covid test immediately, but with no requirement to self-isolate unless they show symptoms.

Mystery Covid positive cases in the community have led to health officials naming new locations of interest. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

"If you visited one of these locations of interest at these times, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for a testing code and further advice.

"Note that you may be contacted directly by one of our contact-tracers."

Covid positive case visited supermarket yesterday

Earlier today, officials confirmed a positive Covid case was at a South Auckland supermarket yesterday afternoon.

The Ministry of Health released new locations of interest this morning - showing a Covid-positive person was at Countdown Manurewa yesterday.

They were there for half an hour between 12pm and 12.30pm.

A Covid-positive case was at the Countdown Manurewa yesterday afternoon. Image / Google

The supermarket was closed for several hours this morning as a deep clean was carried out, following the confirmation.

A Countdown spokeswoman said no staff had been required to self-isolate.

"We're following the advice of the health authorities and any of our team who were working at the time of the visits are self-monitoring for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after the exposure and will get tested if they develop any symptoms."

The supermarket has since been reopened early this afternoon.

8am update

• Countdown Manurewa, 227 Browns Rd, Manurewa.

The supermarket has also been linked to a positive case on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 1pm.

A Covid case was also at the same supermarket last Wednesday, September 1, from 10am to 10.30am.

The new location comes after news broke that a person who arrived at Middlemore Hospital yesterday later tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman had initially turned up to the hospital's emergency department for an unrelated reason and was not symptomatic.

She was asked all the necessary Covid-related questions and she confirmed she had not been to a location of interest or was linked to a current case.

Health officials continue to ask members of the public to check the locations of interest page regularly; particularly essential workers.

More locations were released throughout the day yesterday; including supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations and a laundromat.

ATM machine now a location of interest

Possibly the smallest location of interest named to date is an ASB ATM money machine next to Countdown Papatoetoe, at Hunters Plaza.

A Covid-positive person used or was around the ATM from 10.45am to 11.15am last Thursday, September 2.

• Countdown Papatoetoe, 217 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

• Countdown Sunnynook, corner of Sunnynook Rd and Sycamore Drive, North Shore.

• SupaSave Supermarket Ōtara, 5 Kew Lane, Ōtara.

• Bargain Chemist Manurewa retail store only, 26/72 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe.

• ASB ATM machine next to Papatoetoe Countdown, 217 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

• Galaxie Dairy Mt Eden, 40 View Rd, Mount Eden.

• Skinny Handy Dairy Papatoetoe, 22 Huia Rd, Papatoetoe.

• Snowhite & Bone-Dry Laundromat, 354 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

• Mobil Walmsley Rd, 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona.

• Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere.

Countdown Papatoetoe was visited by a Covid case on Father's Day - Sunday, September 5 - between 8.45am and 10am.

A person went to Countdown Sunnynook on Monday, August 30, from 12pm to 12.45pm.

A positive case visited the same supermarket last Friday, September 3, from 10.15am to 12pm.

The ASB ATM money machine next to Countdown Papatoetoe, at Hunters Plaza, has been named as a location of interest. Image / Google

SupaSave Supermarket in Ōtara is linked to a case who was there for 45 minutes on Saturday, September 4, from 5pm to 5.45pm.

The Bargain Chemist Manukau retail store on Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe, is connected to a positive case on Saturday, September 4, between 10.33am and 10.40am.

Anyone who was at the Galaxie Dairy Mt Eden is also alerted to a visit by a Covid case on the same day from 2.09pm to 2.45pm.

Skinny Handy Dairy Papatoetoe had a Covid positive visitor on Sunday, September 5, from 11am to 12pm.

And someone who was doing their laundry at Snowhite & Bone-Dry Laundromat, in Papatoetoe, has tested positive for Covid.

The laundromat is affected twice on Saturday, September 4. The first visit was reported from 9am to 10am and the second visit from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

A late-night stop at the Mobil petrol station on Walmsley Rd in Favona, near Māngere, has also resulted in it being named as a location of interest.

The Mobil is connected to a positive case who was there from 11.59pm and 12.15am on Friday, August 27 (and subsequently Saturday, August 28).

Pak'nSave Māngere had a case visit the supermarket on Sunday, August 29, from 8pm to 9pm.