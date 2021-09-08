Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Crowne Plaza to reopen tomorrow after officials rule out Covid transmission

Health Minister Andrew Little told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB said it was a "significant" issue having 29 staff stood down at Middlemore Hospital. Video / Newstalk ZB

The Crowne Plaza hotel at the centre of the latest community outbreak will re-open as a managed isolation facility tomorrow.

It comes after an investigation was done to see if there was a link between a returnee who tested positive for Covid-19 and a public walkway that was potentially the source of the current Auckland outbreak.

Joint head of managed isolation and quarantine, Brigadier Rose King, said the additional assurance review confirmed that the procedures and ventilation at the facility met the relevant standards.

"The risk to members of the public passing by is so low, it is negligible," she said.

"From a public health perspective, we believe the Crowne Plaza is safe to recommence accommodating returnees."

King said an investigation by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service has also ruled that transmission to a member of the public walking through the public atrium at the hotel was "highly unlikely" to have been the source of the outbreak.

Despite that conclusion, a number of precautionary measures have been made - including a height extension of a Perspex divider barrier between the lobby and the adjacent public atrium to the ceiling where it has been sealed.

