Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Close contact of positive case visited Tauranga Court

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A_160517gn38bop Tauranga Court House. Photo / George Novak

A close contact of a Covid-19 positive case visited the Tauranga court building last Monday during the day and after hours.

People who visited the court on September 13 were asked to follow the Ministry of Health's guidelines, the New Zealand Law Society said in an email.

Virus symptoms need to be watched over the next fortnight. If you get symptoms, call Healthline, get a test, and stay home until you receive a negative result and it has been 24 hours since having any symptoms.

The positive case is an essential worker.

"Be assured your safety is paramount to us and we are continuing the same rigorous health and safety cleaning standards for the building, including bio-cleans of our areas where needed," the society said.

"This is a reminder to us all of how important it is that we follow the Covid-19 hygiene protocols: wear face coverings, scanning everywhere you go, keeping up physical distancing, and staying home if you are sick.

"Outside of Auckland jury trials in the District Court will take place in alert level 2. However, judges will decide on a case-by-case basis whether a trial can proceed. Any jury trials that cannot safely be accommodated at Delta level 2 will be adjourned or stood down."

Tauranga Court House. Photo / George Novak

The revelation comes after Bay of Plenty health officials were sent scrambling last week when two locations of interest were named in the region following visits by an Auckland truck driver who was likely infectious with Covid-19.

People who visited the locations - Uppercrust Bakery in Mount Maunganui and the BP Tauriko service station - during potential exposure windows are advised to get tested immediately.

Uppercrust Bakery was visited on Tuesday and last Saturday. BP Tauriko was also visited last Saturday – with those who went inside more at risk than those who just visited the outdoor forecourt.

The businesses were named locations of interest following news on Thursday a truck driver had tested positive for Covid-19 after crossing Auckland's alert level 4 border and travelling to Hamilton, Cambridge and Tauranga.

There were 24 new Covid-19 cases in the community announced earlier this afternoon, all in Auckland.

Cabinet will tomorrow decide after nearly five weeks whether to shift Auckland out of level 4, and the rest of the country back to less restrictive level 2 settings.

Ardern last week indicated an in-principle decision Auckland would move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 21.