Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Builders are back in action under level 3

4 minutes to read
Builders keen to be back at work but face delays and supply chain constraints. Photo / File

Builders keen to be back at work but face delays and supply chain constraints. Photo / File

Maryana Garcia
By:

Multimedia journalist

Read More

The building industry will be back on the tools under level 3 restrictions starting today but it is still a hard road ahead for the embattled industry.

Classic Builders director Peter Cooney said it would

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.