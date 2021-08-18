Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland singer Caitlin Smith in three locations of interest within hours of confirmed cases

Auckland Singer Caitlin Smith was in three locations of interest within hours of Covid positive cases. Photo / Greg Bowker

An Auckland singer is hoping she has luck on her side after being in three of the listed locations of interest within hours of those with confirmed cases of the Delta strain of Covid-19.

Musician Caitlin Smith laughed about her luck in a Facebook post after getting tested for Covid-19 yesterday.

In it she says she had visited her father in Auckland Hospital's ward 65 in the past few days - the same ward a nurse infected with the virus worked four shifts in while infectious.

But her unlucky streak didn't stop there.

COVID upd8: I walked down 2 get tested (we defin8ly live in a vehicularly-based world re: testing) & hadda good laugh... Posted by Caitlin Smith on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The Caitlin Smith quartet also has a regular Sunday night gig at Flare bar in the middle of SkyCity casino - another listed location of interest.

Luck seems to have been on her side in that case, with her band playing from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday while the Covid case had reportedly left the casino by 3am Sunday morning.

That wasn't her last scare, though.

On Monday night she rehearsed with the Auckland Jazz Orchestra at Avondale College - the school which another one of today's confirmed cases teaches at.

Again, the timing may have saved her, with the Ministry of Health's locations of interest information listing only those at the school between 8.45am and 12pm on Monday as needing to self-isolate.

However, Auckland Regional Public Health Service today informed the school community all 2800 students plus teachers were considered close contacts and must self-isolate for 14 days and get tested three times.

With her fourth Covid test under her belt, only time will tell whether luck really was on Smith's side.

For now, her message echoed the Prime Minister's frequent call to be kind.

"We've got this Aotearoa!! Mask up. Snuggle in your bubble. B nice. Love 1 another ... & please, stop hassling me! We're all doin' the best we can & that's the best wee can doobie do."