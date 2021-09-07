Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Ask us anything on Covid - September 8

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Living in alert level 3 and 4 lockdown comes with a unique set of rules, some of which are not always clear. In our new daily feature we answer questions from readers about anything Covid-related. Email covidquestions@nzherald.co.nz

Is the spike protein causing issues in donated blood?

Renee M

No, this is not an issue.

New Zealand Blood Service chief medical officer Sarah Morley said receiving a blood transfusion did not put patients at risk of Covid because respiratory viruses were not transmitted by transfusion.

"There is no scientific evidence to suggest that Covid 19 is transmissible by transfusion," she said.

Despite this, the blood service was taking a precautionary approach which meant all donors must be in good health when donating, must not have been a close contact of someone with Covid in the past 28 days and, if they have had Covid, must wait 28 days after they are free from all symptoms before giving blood.

Morley said people could continue to give blood in all lockdown levels because the New Zealand Blood Service was an essential service.

To keep donors and staff safe at level 4 you will be asked screening questions at the door before your appointment, all equipment and surfaces are being regularly sanitised and cleaned, social distancing and mask wearing is required and only pre-packaged food will be available for donors.

What will happen with the mass vaccination event at the Manukau Vodafone events centre scheduled for September 10, 11 and 12? I am one of the 15,000 people who are booked for their second vaccination on these three days. I assume the event will be cancelled due to the large group size, but no notification has been sent to us.

Stephanie

The mass vaccination will go ahead but become a drive-through event.

It will be held at the airport Park and Ride on Verissimo Drive in Mangere, rather than the Vodafone Event Centre.

"The drive-through model has been a great way to vaccinate lots of people safely at alert level 4, so everyone who attended the first event will now be able to get their second dose at the airport drive-through centre," Northern Region Health Coordination Centre vaccination programme lead Matt Hannant said.

He said everyone booked to get their second dose at the event should have been alerted to the change by text.

Appointment times would be the same for anyone booked before 4pm so they should aim to arrive at the drive-through at the same time. If you were booked for after 4pm, you can get your vaccine anytime between 8.30am and 4pm.

Hannant said they were aware the drive-through model wouldn't work for everyone so people who wanted another option could call 0800 28 29 26 to talk to someone who could help you reschedule at another site.

The airport Park and Ride drive-through centre has been vaccinating more than 4000 people per day.

The term "deep clean" has been used in media to describe a cleaning process of certain places where Covid 19 has been found. Could you please explain what a "deep clean" process entails and what chemicals/products are used?

Alastair Irving

The Ministry of Health has a strict list of criteria businesses must adhere to when deep cleaning.

A 2-in-1 hospital grade disinfectant and cleaner must be used.

• All linen should be removed and washed with the warmest temperature recommended on the item's label.

• All table top appliances should be cleaned. Crockery and cutlery should be cleaned thoroughly - preferably in a commercial dishwasher.

• All large kitchen appliances should be cleaned inside and out.

• All "high-touch" surfaces, such as counters, cupboards, tabletops, doorknobs, and light switches must be cleaned.

• Bathroom fixtures, showers and toilets should be cleaned with a separate set of cleaning equipment using disinfectant or bleach solution.

• Vacuum the carpet. Steam cleaning of carpets and rugs is not required.

• For hard floor surfaces, clean the floor with the prepared disinfectant or bleach solution.

Earlier this year Foodstuffs said its stores were deep cleaned by a professional cleaning contractor and all store surfaces that were likely to have been touched or stepped on, including, walls, cabinets, handles and shelves were cleaned and sanitised.

Countdown said its cleaning covered all high touch areas including checkouts, self-checkouts, handles, trolleys, baskets, toilets and more.

Since the arrival of Covid 19 there has been a graphic used to denote a Covid viral cell, a round ball with specific shaped spikes emanating from the ball. Could you please find the origin of the graphic and what methods were used to determine what the cell looks like?

Alastair Irving

The graphic is based on electron microscope images seen by scientists studying the virus.

The illustration was created to make the virus' features more distinct and help researchers and the public better understand it.

The Centre for Disease Control commissioned medical illustrators Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins to create the image in January 2020.

With input from medical experts on what Covid 19 looked like up close they used the Protein Data Bank - a repository of more than 160,000 molecular structures - to create the image.

The software uses previous virus structures and new data submitted to create a 3D model of the cell.

I have looked on the Government Covid site and can see no mention of the level 4 rule where you should keep pets on a leash. Can you clarify, particularly because you have said there is no evidence pets play a role in spreading the virus?

John S

The Ministry for Primary Industries explains you can continue to walk your dog in all alert levels but it sets out some guidelines people should follow.

One of those is to keep your dog on a leash when out walking in alert level 4.

‌

"Keeping them on a leash minimises the chance of needing to break your 'bubble' to retrieve your pet, as well as the risk of accidents. Don't do anything that may require help if you or your dog end up getting into trouble," the MPI website explains.

The other dog walking recommendations for level 4 include: act like you have Covid;

maintain a distance from other people, wear a mask, and don't invite anyone who isn't already in your "bubble" to join you; and if at all possible, walk from your house, rather than driving to a walking area.

There is no evidence pets or the livestock species farmed in New Zealand can spread Covid but as a precautionary measure MPI says that if someone in the household has the virus any dogs in the household should not be exercised off the property.