Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 40 supermarkets being listed as potential exposure sites

There 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today, all but one of them in Auckland. Video / Mark Mitchell / Michael Craig / Mike Scott

Around 40 supermarkets are being added to the Ministry of Health's list of locations of interest.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield revealed during today's 1pm update that they will be adding "around 40 supermarkets" to the list "out of an abundance of caution".

Disinfectant is sprayed over the trolleys at the Pak'nSave supermarket in Mt Albert.

The supermarket events were deemed to be low-risk, he said, due to the use of social distancing and plastic shields for checkout staff.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after some discussion internally, we've decided to add a number of supermarkets as new locations of interest.

"Around 40 supermarkets across Auckland will be added to the website today.

"These were places visited by people who subsequently were identified as a case," Bloomfield said.

A risk assessment had been done on each of them but due to physical distancing, plastic screens and PPE use the events were "deemed to be low-risk".

"People should look out and if anyone has been in one of these, even if it was some time ago, the advice is to just be careful and watch for symptoms if you were there at the time and place on the website, so no need to go and get a test, just for awareness."

The Ministry of Health has so far released the names of 14 supermarkets which carry the advice on self-monitoring.

They are Countdown Mangere East, Countdown Mt Roskill, Countdown Papatoetoe

Countdown Ponsonby, Countdown Three Kings, Countdown Warkworth, Farro Fresh Grey Lynn, New World Papatoetoe, New World Southmall Manurewa, Pacific Fresh Manurewa, Pak'nSave Mangere, Pak'nSave Clendon, Pak'nSave Sylvia Park and Pak'nSave Westgate.

The new notifcations advise visitors to the stores at specific times and dates to self-monitor for 14 days and get a test If symptoms develop.

The full list of locations and times is included at the bottom of this story. Any visitors to the stores should check the health advice on the Ministry of Health website as some of the supermarkets are the sites of separate exposure events which do require testing.

Warkworth's first location of interest is among the list of supermarkets.

Shoppers who visited the Countdown on August 26 between 6.33pm to 7.17pm may have been exposed to Covid-19 and must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

The latest updates bring the total number of locations of interest to 280 with 367 events.

Earlier this afternoon a new laundromat was added.

The ministry is asking anyone who visited Crystal Laundromat in Manurewa on Tuesday, August 24 between 11.45am and 2pm to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

Those added earlier today include the Riverside Dairy at 104 Point England Rd which was linked to a positive case on Monday, August 23, for 10 minutes that evening.

The affected time is 6.24pm to 6.34pm and anyone who was in the dairy at the time must stay home and get tested for the virus immediately.

A positive case or cases also went to the Supa Value Supermarket on Line Rd in Glen Innes, on Wednesday, August 25 between 8.21am and 9.30am.

The Fresh & Save shop at 283 Apirana Ave was visited by a Covid-positive case between 9.06am and 9.16am on Friday, August 27.

Despite the visit being only 10 minutes, anyone who was at the store during that time is deemed to be a close contact and must stay at home immediately and get a Covid test.

The number of locations of interest being released by authorities have started to drop over the past few days.

However, more locations are expected to be released by authorities over the next few days.