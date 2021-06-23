Covid 19 coronavirus: Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins on capital infection scare - new details

PM Jacinda Ardern told media the Government is taking a cautious approach shifting the Wellington region into Alert Level 2. Video / Mark Mitchell

With the Wellington region now operating in alert level 2, New Zealand health officials are waiting on genomic test results to learn if the Covid-infected tourist had the virulent Delta variant.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins is to give the latest update on the unfolding health crisis on Newstalk ZB at 7.07am.

Wellington moved into alert level 2 at 6pm yesterday - after a Covid-19 positive man from Sydney visited a spate of locations in the capital between Saturday and Monday, unaware he had the virus.

He is one of 37 people who are now confirmed with locally acquired cases in Sydney, as the Australian city grapples with an outbreak of the contagious Delta strain that is on the verge of getting out of control.

There are now 19 locations of interest linked to the Sydneysider who was taking a brief break across the Tasman with his partner.

The man arrived in the capital just after midnight on Friday and did not show symptoms until 3am on Monday morning, the day he was due to fly out.

Public health officials have said that based on the time of their symptom onset and CT score, it was most likely the visitor contracted the virus in Sydney prior to their visit to New Zealand.

He tested positive for the infection a day after he returned home.

New Zealand health officials said genome sequencing of the visitor was expected to be known late yesterday.

Four others with the Australian couple over the weekend - two from Palmerston North and two from Tauranga - have all tested negative for Covid and are isolating in their homes.

The 58 passengers on board the inbound flight, who were all considered close contacts, had been tracked down by New Zealand authorities, while those on the return flight to Sydney were being traced by New South Wales health officials.

Meanwhile, testing stations around the capital were swamped yesterday as it was revealed the man had visited popular tourist attraction Te Papa, which had around 2500 visitors on a wet Saturday afternoon.

A number of eateries were now closed for deep cleaning and staff required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday that additional testing would be provided around the region by district health boards, which were prioritising tests for people who had been to exposure sites or displaying symptoms.

The restrictions for the Wellington region - including Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast - would stay in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.