Covid-19 coronavirus: Chris Hipkins to be grilled by MPs ahead of 1pm case update

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Health Minister Chris Hipkins will this afternoon be questioned by rival MPs about the Government's Covid-19 response at the health select committee.

Hipkins will provide an overview of what has been done so far to contain the latest community cases, as well as what the plan is for the coming weeks.

He is also likely to go into detail about the new measures the Government has undertaken with MIQ facilities.

These changes include: Air filtration systems in all facility lifts are being replaced, CCTV systems has been upgraded and people's movements have been further limited.

After Hipkins' opening remarks, he will take questions from MPs.

National's health spokesman Shane Reti is likely to be the first to question the minister.

Over the last few days, National has said the Government has done the right thing by putting Auckland at alert level 3 and the rest of the country at level 2.

But they have been zoned in on the issue of saliva testing.

Reti says this method should be mandatory and done every day to people in MIQ.

But, speaking in the House yesterday, Hipkins said this method was already being used in tandem with the nasal swaps.

However, he said saliva testing was not as accurate as the current method and would not be used by itself as a means of testing.

Hipkins' select committee appearance comes just an hour before the all-important 1 pm Ministry of Health Covid-19 statement.

This will reveal if any new community cases have been discovered.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Hipkins said officials have discovered no new cases of Covid-19 in the community since yesterday's figures were released.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front a press conference at 4:30 pm and outline cabinet's decisions.