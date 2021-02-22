Covid 19 coronavirus: Bowel movements could have led to Pullman Hotel outbreak

The report said ventilation remained a concern. Photo / File

An investigation in the Pullman Hotel outbreak is looking at whether airborne particles generated by bowel movements could have been a factor.

A Ministry of Health report into the Pullman Hotel outbreak last month, has made several recommendations but admits the cause of spread among guests may never be known.

Ventilation has long been one of the suspected spreaders of the virus between hotel guests.

The report said because airborne virus can be generated by bowel movements, it wants to check the hotel's bathroom exhaust fans meet Building Code fresh air standards.

Ventilation in the lifts also remains a concern, the report said.

It revealed the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment said the hotel, which was closed for investigation, had to be opened again by February 15 because it was needed for returnees with MIQ vouchers.

