Covid 19 coronavirus: Aucklanders mostly complying with mandatory mask rule

So far, so good - Aucklanders using public transport are reportedly complying with the new rule to wear a mask when travelling around the city.

Early this morning, bus passengers could be seen donning masks - from the ordinary plain white or baby blue variety many are now so familiar with, to the colourful and wacky designs unique to the wearer.

From today, anyone on a bus, train or ferry around the Auckland region must wear a mask.

Masks are already compulsory for those catching a flight and people are reminded that particular rule is for flights anywhere in New Zealand.

At Britomart this morning, most people were spotted wearing a mask. Others were caught out, however, and were given one by staff.

Between 6am and just after 7am, a total of 24 masks were given out to people who had arrived without a mask, Newstalk ZB was told.

One man who arrived without one said he hoped the rule would not be around long-term.

"I guess it depends on the situation, right. If everything gets better, I don't think masks are necessary.

"But if things stay in level 1, then yeah - I expect I'll have to wear a mask."

Meanwhile, a bus passenger heading into the city centre from Silverdale was seen with her unopened mask on the seat next to her.

A woman on an Auckland bus this morning - with her mask next to her. Photo / Supplied

A reader who sent a photo to the Herald said: "Mask sitting on seat, unused."

The passenger is pictured holding a flask.

Mask exemptions

There are a few exemptions to the mask-wearing rule.

Children under the age of 12 do not have to wear one on board a public transport service.

Students riding on dedicated school buses are also exempt from the rule. However, any student aged 12 or older using a public bus to go to school are required to wear one.

People who have certain medical conditions, including conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask safely or comfortably, are also among those exempt from wearing a mask.

That rule includes people with a disability or with asthma.

Health officials have developed an exemption card for anyone wanting to carry one - although, that is not compulsory.

A hundred per cent mask compliance on the train from South Auckland to Britomart this morning. Photo / Cherie Howie

The Government moved to make masks compulsory on all Auckland public transport services after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the CBD last week.

Today marks a week since health officials revealed a young woman in her 20s had tested positive for the virus.

The AUT student, who works on High St and lives in an apartment block on Vincent St, had been to various places around the city before testing positive.

As a result, the CBD was effectively put into lockdown and everyone working in the CBD asked to work from home last Friday; as authorities worked to figure out how she became infected.

It was later confirmed that she was genomically linked to a Defence Force staffer who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and who had been in the area where she worked.