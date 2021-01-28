Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland testing stations open again to those urged to get checked

Testing stations around Auckland are starting to open up for business this morning, as health authorities continue to urge people who need to get a Covid test to do so.

A number of pop-up clinics are also available again today in the North Shore, where the two latest confirmed cases have frequented in the last two weeks.

Anyone who visited locations of interest in the wider North Shore area is being urged to get a Covid-19 test as soon as possible.

There were droves of people out at testing sites yesterday and it is expected many who missed out then will be out in force again today.

North Shore

The North Harbour Stadium, Carpark B entrance, on Stadium Rd, opened at 8am and will carry out tests until 8pm.

The testing site at Victor Eaves Park, on Florence Ave in Orewa, is due to open at 9.30am and will do tests on the public until 4pm.

Both pop-up clinics are operating as a walk-in or drive-through facility.

Vehicles pictured at a testing site at the North Harbour Stadium, in Albany, yesterday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Those closer to Northcote can head up to the Northcote Community Testing Centre on the corner of College Rd and Kilham Ave.

The site is open from 8.30am to 8pm today and again tomorrow from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

West Auckland

In West Auckland, the Whānau House at the Waipareira Trust in Henderson is running its testing clinic from 8am to 4pm today.

That particular site is open seven days a week and runs from 8am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Health New Lynn, at the level 1 carpark at the Tōtara Health Services on McCrae Way, is carrying out Covid tests from 8.30am to 4.30pm today. The facility is closed tomorrow and Sunday.

Central Auckland

People closer to the city or central part of Auckland can seek to get tested at the Balmoral Community Testing Centre at 182 Balmoral Rd, in Mt Eden, from 8.30am to 4.30pm today.

Those wanting to get tested tomorrow or Sunday should note it runs from 8.30am to 2.30pm over the weekend.

South Auckland

Members of the public in South Auckland can get tested at the Whānau Ora Community Centre on Druces Rd, in Wiri, from 8.30am to 4.30pm today.

Tomorrow, people can drop in from 8.30am to 2.30pm. However, it will be closed on Sunday.

The Ōtara Community Testing Centre, at Ōtara Town Centre, will be open to anyone wanting to get a Covid-19 test from 8.30am to 4pm today.

It is closed tomorrow, however, but will open again from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

Anyone needing a Covid test after hours or over the weekend can check the Auckland Regional Public Health website.