Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland MIQ hotel told to stop charging for penthouse suite upgrades

4 minutes to read

The Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland's CBD is contracted by the Government as a managed isolation facility. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

By:

Senior reporter, NZ Herald

A managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) hotel has been instructed by the Government to stop charging guests for upgrades to a luxury penthouse suite.

In December the Herald revealed that Auckland's Grand Millennium Hotel had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.