Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland food court fire spreads to MIQ facility

Fire crews attending at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fire and Emergency are investigating a blaze that has ripped through an Auckland food court and spread to a managed isolation facility.

Emergency services were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel at 2.30pm in Auckland's CBD after guests were evacuated.

The blaze had extinguished once firefighters arrived.

Guests at the Crowne Plaze Hotel had to evacuate following a fire. Photo / Dean Purcell

The fire is believed to have started in a food court on level one of Elliott Street, a Fenz spokesperson told the Herald. The building is connected to the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Elliott Stables is a "dining village" on Elliott St offering 12 international eateries.

MIQ and Elliott Stables have been approached for comment.

