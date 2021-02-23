Covid-19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins to give Valentine's Day Covid cluster update

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are no new community Covid-19 cases in New Zaealnd, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Half of the Papatoetoe High School students have been re-tested - all negative so far.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said today it's "business as usual" with no community cases.

But there are two in managed isolation.

Bloomfield said yesterday's news of new cases was "unsettling" but the Government's contact tracing system was working well.

There are 11 community cases in New Zealand now - all at the Jet Park MIQ and all share "very close" genome sequencing.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are fronting a 1pm press conference this afternoon.

The pair will provide more information on case numbers and locations of interest, before taking questions from media.

They are likely to provide more information on the two new community cases revealed by the Ministry of Health last night.

The two are siblings of the Papatoetoe schoolgirl who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

This takes the number of cases in the Valentine's Day cluster to 11.

One of the cases revealed last night was a recent school-leaver who works at Kmart Botany, which is now a location of interest.

Anyone who was at that location last Friday (February 19) and Saturday (February 20), between 3.30pm and 10.30pm, is considered a "casual plus" contact and must stay home and get tested today.

Thirty-one staff are considered close contacts and have been told to isolate and get tested.

But speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Bloomfield said as officials knew the source of the case – genome sequencing linked it back to the Valentine's Day cluster – the public health risk is low.

He also said there was no need to raise Auckland's alert levels.

"We had a really good discussion about this last night," Bloomfield said.

"I had a formal discussion with my chief science advisor and director of public health - we didn't see any reason to go up alert levels."

Speaking to ZM this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the teenager was working at Kmart folding clothes, among other small tasks, during her shifts on Friday and Saturday.

"They were doing things like folding clothes, doing a bit of the click-and-collect work.

"So they weren't a cashier, but we are being very cautious."

Hipkins will also this afternoon give an update on the vaccine progress.

Meanwhile, University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said the next few days were critical in deciding what to do next.

"The information you really want to know is amongst those contacts whether any of them test positive," he said.

"If those in their immediate work environment don't test positive that's generally quite good news."

But this does not mean Auckland is in the clear. Rather, he said that it's "a good sign".

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said it was not surprising to see other cases emerge from an already infected household.

"The good news is that these students haven't been back to school since the start of the outbreak so if you've got kids at Papatoetoe High School you don't need to worry.

"The situation shows why the contract tracing system and Covid Tracer app are so important."