Covid 19 coronavirus: Air New Zealand crew member case visited six shops across Auckland

An Air New Zealand crew member tested positive for Covid-19 visited six Auckland businesses last weekend. Photo / AP

Shoppers that visited a number of Auckland shops last weekend are being urged to watch for symptoms, after the businesses were visited by an airline crew member that has tested positive for Covid-19.

An Air New Zealand crew member tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Shanghai on Sunday, after initially testing negative.

The crew member visited a petrol station, two Auckland supermarkets, a paint shop, a Pharmacy, and a pet shop, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service said in a statement.

The person visited a BP Connect in Mangere, Resene Mt Roskill and the Countdown and New World in Papatoetoe on Friday, 20 November.

They also visited the pharmacy at Countdown Greenlane and Animates Manukau on Saturday, 21 November.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health said shoppers who went to Animates Manukau on Saturday November 21 between 1.22pm and 2.11pm should get a test.

In addition, the staff at the Mt Roskill Resene ColorShop on Friday, 20 November between 11.45 am and 12.15 pm are also being told to get a test and isolate.

The paint shop said in a message tonight that it would close for a few days and that staff is being tested for the virus and self-isolating until they receive negative results.

Shoppers who visited the paint shop should watch for symptoms and get a test if they develop.

"No Resene staff are showing any symptoms," the shop said.

"As a precaution, the Mt Roskill Resene ColorShop will be cleaned before reopening."

The full list of business

Shoppers the visited these locations during these times are considered "low risk" and should watch for symptoms, and if they develop, get a test and isolate.

Friday, 20 November

• BP Connect petrol station, 154 Coronation Road, Mangere, between 9.28am and 9.35am

• Resene Mt Roskill between 11.45am and 12.15 pm

• Countdown Papatoetoe between 2.45pm and 2.51pm

• New World, Papatoetoe between 7.29 pm – 7.43 pm

Saturday, 21 November

• Pharmacy at Countdown Greenlane between 12.34pm and 12.42pm

• Animates Manukau between 1.20pm and 2.11pm

