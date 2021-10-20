Covid 19 coronavirus: A Very Welly Christmas cancelled in 2021

A Very Welly Christmas takes place each year on Lambton Quay. Photo / Supplied

The capital's Christmas festival has been reined in for 2021 due to uncertainty around Covid-19.

Wellington City Council announced on Wednesday this year's A Very Welly Christmas festival would not be going ahead.

A festive favourite in the capital since 2016, A Very Welly Christmas takes place on Wellington's Lambton Quay and surrounding streets.

But organisers hoped to have other events and activities to celebrate Christmas in the capital.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said Christmas festivities would be reimagined with the city's safety as the top priority.

The Christmas festival began in the capital in 2016. Photo / Supplied

"I have every confidence that early in the new year given the determined success of Super Shot Saturday, coupled with high rates of vaccinations, we will see the return of our favourite events," he said.

"Right now, our focus is on loving local and if you haven't already, Take Two for the Team as Wellington spends Christmas in our stellar shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars, and supporting the city's arts sector."

December celebrations would resemble last year's Love Local campaign, with pop-up shops and incentives to entice Christmas shopping in Wellington city.

City Events manager Suzanne Tamaki said events and venues had felt the toll of this year's cancellations, postponements and capacity restrictions.

Wellington City Council said the event would not go ahead in 2021. Photo / Supplied

"In Wellington we're used to having to think fast on our feet and come up with creative solutions for every eventuality, but the global pandemic has provided its own set of challenges," she said.

"Health and safety is key, and also supporting the many organisations and industries that are struggling around the city.

"But we also want to provide fun and entertainment for the whole whānau to enjoy – and we are aiming to deliver an experience that ticks all those boxes."