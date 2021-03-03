Covid-19 coronavirus: 800 cars turned away at Auckland border

Of more than 54,000 cars stopped at 10 checkpoints across Auckland during alert level 3, 822 have been turned away, police said.

Road policing manager Inspector John Thornley said police are pleased with motorists' co-operation and compliance. Under current restrictions only essential travel is allowed in, out and through the Supercity. Anyone who does not meet this criteria will be turned away.

Latest figures show 240 cars at northern checkpoints and 582 at southern checkpoints have been turned away between 6am on Sunday and 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said there are minimal delays across all checkpoints.

"We would like to remind the public that they must have the correct documentation, or an approved exemption, if intending to travel through these checkpoints," said Thornley.

Police stop cars at Auckland border checkpoints. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, police promise to follow up on any reports of breaches of alert level 3 and level 2 restrictions, using a model of "education and engagement".

Aucklanders can expect to see a heavier police presence as part of its ongoing response to Covid-19.

Thousands of patrols have already taken place in locations such as supermarkets, health centres and Covid-19 testing sites.

Breaches of alert level restrictions can be reported at 105.police.govt.nz.