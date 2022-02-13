Cyclone Dovi leaves trail of destruction, more blue in Wellington and phase two of the Omicron plan nears in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More than 30 protesters arrested during tense scenes on Parliament's front lawn are due to appear in the Wellington District Court today.

The court is however already having trouble dealing with the appearances, as all are refusing to wear masks or show a vaccine pass to enter.

Lawyers say they've also been unable to meet with their clients and bail conditions are having to be issued outside the courthouse to those refusing to comply with Covid-19 rules and restrictions.

People gathered outside the Wellington District Court, some dressed in rain ponchos, where anti-mandate protesters are due to appear. Photo / Jack Crossland

The anti-mandate occupation at Parliament has entered its seventh day with no sign of protesters leaving.

There have been no further arrests made since Thursday, when scuffles broke out between a heavy line of police and protesters, leading to 122 arrests.

Police say they are continuing to work with protest organisers to try and resolve the situation, and have warned of hygiene problems in the camp.

The risk of Covid spreading through the crowd was also now a major concern for police, with the country recording a new record high of 810 community cases on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today said that: "We all want them to leave".

Asked what her message to protesters was, Ardern said: "Go home - and take your children."

The protest camp on day seven, Monday February 14. Photo / Nick James

Thursday saw the most police action at the protest camp with officers pulling people from the crowd and leading them away in handcuffs one-by-one.

Some of the arrested appeared in the Wellington District Court on Friday, including

Christchurch-based Susan Denham who told the court she didn't agree with the charges she faced, and said she was peaceful.

"I'm just a regular person that went from playing netball and being convinced to go on a convoy to standing here.

"I'm not a criminal, I'm a regular person who just wants peace and normality," Denham said.

Police arresting anti-vax and mandate protesters at Parliament, Wellington. 10 February, 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Alexander Gilbert, another person to appear, acknowledged the courtroom when he faced Judge Binns.

"I am protesting on your behalf, all of you."

Former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power was arrested at the protest on Wednesday and is one of those due at court today.

On Friday he said he was preparing a case against police, a private prosecution, to fight the hundreds of arrests made last week.

He said they would be pleading not guilty to the charges against them. Power said there was no legality to the arrests, and they had plenty of evidence thanks to video taken of the protest.

Those charged have travelled from as far north as Whangārei and as far south as Southland to take part in the protest on Parliament's front lawn.