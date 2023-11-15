The number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui has increased over the last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases over the past week as health officials are expecting a national rise in case numbers to peak just before Christmas due to a new wave of the virus.

Nationally, reported cases of Covid-19 have increased by 50 per cent recently, while levels of the virus detected in wastewater have more than doubled in a similar period.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui medical officer of health Dr Patrick O’Connor said in line with national trends, there had been a slight increase in local levels of Covid-19 notifications over the last week.

However, this increase was still well below the number of daily cases during the last peak of infection.

“On average, there are 17 local cases notified per day, compared with about 100 daily at the last peak in May 2023,” O’Connor said.

The local testing site at Whanganui Hosptial has been reporting low numbers of presenting cases.

Te Whatu Ora staff were also aware of some increased activity of the virus in rest homes, with cases being reported at two local facilities.

O’Connor said the increase in cases was most likely due to a variant of the virus which can evade immune responses to some extent.

The most common variant detected in wastewater nationally is EG.5, which in late October accounted for 52 per cent of wastewater detections.

“We do not have information specific to Whanganui, but it is very likely the EG.5 variant is circulating here.”

Some tests conducted on EG.5 suggested the variant can evade our immune systems more easily than other circulating variants, but this does not translate into people becoming more seriously ill.

Along with the increase in cases, though, O’Connor said the number of vaccinations had also increased this week because of increased publication surrounding infections.

Booster vaccines are available, regardless of the number of previous doses one has taken, for anyone who is over 30, pregnant and aged 16 and over, or between the ages of 12-29 and at a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

Dr Patrick O'Connor. Photo / Bevan Conley

A list of Covid-19 vaccination services is available from the Healthpoint website.

“It is recommended that you leave a gap of at least six months between booster doses or after Covid infection,” O’Connor said.

With the holiday season on the way, he said Christmas gatherings could increase the probability of viral transmission.

“On the other hand, respiratory infections are usually less common in summer as we spend more time outdoors.”

For protection as case numbers increase, people may choose to wear a mask in public, and it was recommended those with symptoms isolate while unwell.

O’Connor said if a person confirmed they had contracted Covid-19, the current advice is for them to isolate for at least five days, with day zero being the first day symptoms were experienced, or the day they tested positive, whichever was earlier.

