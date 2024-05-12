Police seized Isaiah Timothi Keresoma's gold jewellery and designer apparel when he was arrested for meth-related offending.

A youth leader turned meth ring “kingpin” has been stripped of his gold chain, rings, diamond earrings and Louis Vuitton- and Versace-branded apparel after it was determined he got the $80,000 worth of luxury goods through drug offending.

Isaiah Timothi Keresoma was jailed in April last year for five years and three months for manufacturing and supplying methamphetamine.

He was one of eight people arrested in 2019 at the end of a three-month police investigation dubbed Operation Beacon.

Around the time of his arrest, police officers searched his Manurewa property and found a locked metal box in the garage.

Inside the box was a bag containing Louis Vuitton-branded satchels, wallets and sunglasses, a pair of Versace sunglasses, and a gold chain, gold rings and diamond-stud earrings.

According to a High Court decision released last week, the jewellery and designer goods, all of which were seized, had a combined value of around $80,000.

Also in the bag were various bottles and chemicals used in the manufacture of meth while other equipment and material used for making the drug, around 70g of meth and two stolen motorcycles, were found in the garage.

The High Court decision considered an application by the Commissioner of Police for a profit forfeiture order under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

The act allows authorities to seize cash and assets gained through crime, and have it forfeited to the Crown under the court order.

In the application, police estimated “significant criminal activity” had unlawfully benefitted Keresoma to the tune of $191,350.

Police alleged the jewellery and designer goods seized belonged to him and that they were acquired as a result of the offending.

In the decision, Justice David Johnstone said the father of three had declared no income to Inland Revenue in the 2017 and 2020 tax years.

His only declared income in 2018 and 2019 were social welfare payments and an analysis of his bank account statements showed no regular spending on day-to-day living costs.

Police recovered 615 grams of meth during the arrests for Operation Beacon in 2019. Photo / NZ Police

“In the absence of such spending, I infer that Mr Keresoma was, prior to his arrest in October 2019, living on the cash proceeds of drug dealing,” Justice Johnstone stated.

He ruled that Keresoma owned the designer goods and jewellery and granted the commissioner’s application.

The profit forfeiture order against Keresoma determined the maximum recoverable amount from him under the act was $191,350.

The $80,000 in designer Goods and jewellery would now be disposed of, meaning they would be sold and the proceeds would go to the Crown.

At Keresoma’s sentencing last year, the court heard he was a musically gifted former youth leader who played in the church band.

Following a series of traumatic life events, he started to lose faith and turned to alcohol and drugs.

Judge David McNaughton said Keresoma played the “kingpin” role in the meth ring, stood to make the most financial gain, and recruited others, including his sister and brother-in-law, into the operation.

