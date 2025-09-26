Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Court of Appeal rejects Angus McKenzie’s $5m claim against ASB Bank over $18 dispute

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

One man's efforts to "punish" the ASB bank for its allegedly deceitful behaviour have failed in both the High Court and now the Court of Appeal. Photo / Fiona Goodall

One man's efforts to "punish" the ASB bank for its allegedly deceitful behaviour have failed in both the High Court and now the Court of Appeal. Photo / Fiona Goodall

When a man’s claim for $2.5 million in relief from a bank failed in the High Court, he doubled down and asked for millions more at his next attempt.

That, too, has now failed, despite his efforts to “punish” the ASB Bank.

Angus McKenzie claimed in the High

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save