Love is in the air in Wellington today as numbers swelled on day 19 of the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament. Video / NZ Herald

Love is in the air in Wellington today as numbers swelled on day 19 of the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament. Video / NZ Herald

A couple have tied the knot at the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament this afternoon, much to the delight of a cheering crowd.

They were married on the main stage, which was decorated with purple ribbons for the occasion.

The bride was wearing a long white dress, a tiara, and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Bridesmaids beside the couple were dressed in pink and also holding flowers. The groom wore a black suit with a dark blue tie.

The crowd celebrating the wedding. Photo / Jed Bradley

The crowd erupted as they were announced as man and wife, with many people cheering and dancing in celebration.

After being told the groom could kiss his bride, the pair shared a long kiss on the stage.

The couple received hugs and flashed a smile and a wave for cameras. A live band started playing after the ceremony had finished.

It's a different mood to the rest of the day at the protest where tensions have been running high.

The newly married couple. Photo / Jed Bradley

Protesters and police continue to clash over recent arrivals hoping to join the occupied zone around Parliament buildings.

Protesters have attempted to shift concrete bollards, while police have tried to tighten the blockade.

A fight also briefly broke out between two people witnessing the scene at the bus interchange over Destiny Church.