Detectives are investigating a serious assault at the intersection of Cavendish Drive and Te Irirangi Drive in Manukau, which left two people injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“I have real concerns about these vagrants who are turning up and trying to wash windows and beg at intersections because they create a safety risk for themselves as well as for the motorists,” Newman said.

“They shouldn’t be there, and the police need to get rid of them.

“Nobody should get out and present a knife and stab anybody at any time for any reason.

“Nobody should have been at that location having a fight.”

Daniel Newman says police need to get rid of window washers at intersections because their presence is a danger to themselves and others. Photo / Michael Craig

He said he has concerns about the wider issue of violent crime in South Auckland.

“I believe that the police are doing a good job to try and tackle that, but there are problems with menacing behaviour at some intersections in South Auckland,” Newman said.

Counties Manukau Crime Squad’s Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said they received a report of a disorder about 6.10pm yesterday at the busy intersection.

“Two people sustained stab wounds following a disagreement between the driver of a car and two men who were washing car windows nearby,” Gillespie said.

“The offender is not believed to be known to the victims.”

The alleged offender was set to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

The 31-year-old faces two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Last night, a Herald photographer on the scene said forensic markers had been laid out across about 45m of the carpark, mapping out the scene.

A shopping trolley, drinks, and a blood-soaked piece of clothing were inside the cordoned-off area.

Gillespie said investigations are ongoing.

Natasha Gordon is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2025.