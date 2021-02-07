Councillor calls for Tino Rangatiratanga flag to feature permanently on Auckland Harbour Bridge

An Auckland councillor is calling on the Government to keep the Tino Rangatiratanga flag flying from the Harbour Bridge permanently. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By RNZ

An Auckland councillor is calling on the Government to keep the Tino Rangatiratanga flag flying from the Harbour Bridge permanently.

The red, white and black flag - commonly known as the Māori flag - has flown alongside the New Zealand Ensign each Waitangi Day since 2009.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby said only having it on certain days felt tokenistic.

"We're maturing, and I think we've just got to catch up now... surely we're ready to fly two flags alongside each other in partnership."

He added it was hard to justify flying only one flag when so much bilingual public messaging was already in place on Auckland's public transport and other services.

Darby said his proposal already had the blessing of Ngāti Whātua, and the support of MPs Chlöe Swarbrick and Shanan Halbert, and Auckland City councillors Richard Hills and Pippa Coom.