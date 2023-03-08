Council names road after late transgender MP and mayor Georgina Beyer

Georgina Beyer has had a street in Carterton named after her. File photo / Mark Tantrum

A road has been named after the world’s first openly transgender MP and mayor Georgina Beyer following her death.

Carterton District Council today voted unanimously to name a street in a new subdivision in Carterton “Georgina Beyer Way”, a council spokesperson confirmed.

Beyer died on Monday aged 65 at Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington.

The “rainbow legend” and “fearless trailblazer” became the first openly transgender mayor in the world when she took on the role of Carterton’s mayor in 1995.

She was later elected as a member of Parliament in 1999 as Wairarapa MP.

Following her death and discussions with the developer at the new subdivision, council proposed naming a street in her honour.

A council agenda for the name selection noted the developer “recalled with fondness his and his wife’s interactions with Ms Beyer over the years”.

The developer was “delighted to be able to honour this colourful character who has given so much to Carterton, the Wairarapa and New Zealand”.

The new subdivision is near Kent St in Carterton.

News of Beyer’s death was shared on Monday by the owners of S&M’s Cocktail Bar, Scott Kennedy and Malcolm Vaughan, in a message to the LGBTIQA+ community and close whanau.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the sad news that Georgina Beyer, the world’s first openly transgender MP, national taonga, former mayor of Carterton, Labour MP, activist, dearest friend and rainbow legend, passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice today,” they said.

“Georgie was surrounded by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right to the final moments.”

Carterton mayor Ron Mark said earlier this week: “’Rural, conservative’ Carterton elected her a councillor, and then mayor. Wairarapa, a supposedly conservative place, chose her as MP.

“She’s shaped people’s thoughts and people’s minds, and made us all confront our prejudices. She certainly helped shape mine,” Mark said.