The stump of a pōhutukawa tree on the corner of George St and Manly St, Paraparaumu Beach. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti Coast District Council has begun an investigation after established pōhutukawa trees on public land were cut down in Paraparaumu Beach.

The trees were on the southern roadside corner of George St where it intersects with Manly St.

Council environmental standards manager Richard Hopkins said the pōhutukawa were on council land and the council had not given permission for their removal.

“Kāpiti Coast District Council was notified of the unauthorised tree removal, a compliance officer attended the site within 24 hours, and an investigation was launched.

“We are unable to provide further comment on this incident while the investigation is ongoing.”

Area where various pōhutukawa trees were cut down. Photo / David Haxton

Hopkins said the council investigated all incidents of damage to council trees and could take further action if necessary under the Kapiti Coast District Council 2017 Public Places Bylaw.

“It is unfortunate that the trees were removed without consultation with Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“Trees grown on council land provide enjoyment to the wider community.

“Council has a regular maintenance programme that looks to balance the interests of individual landowners, the need to maintain trees to prevent them from becoming a hazard, and the preservation of amenity for all.”

A resident, who did not want to be identified, believed “a local contractor” removed the trees on October 3.

“Before the trees’ removal, there was a significant and very well-known archway of trees going up from the Manly St intersection.”

Hopkins said homeowners or members of the public could request maintenance of vegetation or street trees through the council’s customer service centre, either in person at the council offices in Rimu Rd, by submitting a service request through the Antenno app, or via the online service request on the council’s website.