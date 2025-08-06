Advertisement
Could Trump’s tariffs force NZ to rethink its trade diversity? - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

University of Auckland Emeritus Professor Jane Kelsey is with us to discuss what this means for Kiwi businesses – and whether we need to reprioritise our trade relationships.

From tomorrow, there’ll be a 15% tariff on New Zealand imports for US businesses.

The announcement had us frantically send our chief trade negotiator, Vangelis Vitalis, over to Washington in a last-ditch effort to plead our case. Trade Minister Todd McClay was also dispatched.

