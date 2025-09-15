ASB's Chief Economist Nick Tuffley talks grocery prices and the impact of inflation with Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge.

New Zealanders are forking out less of their income on car insurance than they were a year ago, but still far more than they were three years ago.

The latest Stats NZ data show vehicle insurance premiums have increased 1.7% in the year to June, while wages and salaries have increased 2.8%.

Figures provided to Newstalk ZB by insurance comparison website Quashed show the average quote for comprehensive car insurance on the site has dropped 6% over the past year.

However, the Stats NZ data show premiums remain 31.7% higher than three years ago, while wages and salaries have increased 13.8% over the same period.

The average quote on Quashed has increased 45% over that three-year period, prompting more interest in third-party-only policies.