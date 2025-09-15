Vehicle insurance premiums increased 23.7% in the year to June last year, while wages and salaries only rose 5.5%.
Insurance Council chief executive Kris Faafoi said at the time that several factors were contributing to rising premiums.
These included the rising cost of repairing vehicles, the number of potholes created by bad weather and the thousands of cars written off after the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
Faafoi said more people had also been opting for pricier, later model cars that could be more expensive to replace and repair.
New vehicle sales have since slowed, with sales recorded by the Motor Industry Association in the year to June about a quarter lower than the same period two years earlier.
The Insurance Council said several factors, including “increased competition and lower claims volumes”, may have also been passed on to consumers.
Quashed chief executive Justin Lim said it paid to shop around for the right policy and provider.
“The savings are still there and significant. Close to 85% of our users on Quashed are finding roughly $400 a year in savings on car insurance,” Lim said.
