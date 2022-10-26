Okotai Ruaporo, 66. Photo / NZME

A prison guard who inadvertently brought cannabis into Rimutaka Prison has been convicted - but not for carrying the drug.

Okotai Ruaporo, 66, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today, having pleaded guilty to breaching the Corrections Act by bringing a bag containing sweet and sour pork, grated cheese, and six bottles of tomato sauce into the prison for an inmate.

In the Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday, Judge Bruce Davidson revealed these items had been given to Ruaporo by the inmate's family after the man had befriended the guard.

Ruaporo's lawyer Chris Nicholls told the court his client was naive and had been taken advantage of by the inmate, who he befriended as they shared Cook Island heritage.

"The inmate took advantage of the defendant and manipulated him by talking about his family and parents from the islands."

The inmate asked him to collect the food package from his family and bring it in for his birthday, which Ruaporo did after church the Sunday prior to his shift at the prison.

While entering the prison he put the bag through the X-ray machine, and the food items and cannabis were discovered.

Judge Davidson said he understood Ruaporo knew he was not supposed to bring food in, but tried to rationalise it.

"You knew you should not have done this, you told the Probation officer you had uneasy feelings that morning. You rationalised it to some extent as [Corrections] staff take [their own] food in for their own purposes."

Judge Davidson agreed Ruaporo had no knowledge of the drugs when he brought the food items in for the inmate.

"You have denied any knowledge of the cannabis – you are not prosecuted for bringing cannabis into the prison."

Police were contacted and Ruaporo was arrested.

"Ruaporo was interviewed by police. He stated the food items were intended for a prisoner in unit 5 as it was the prisoner's birthday," the summary said.

Judge Davidson said Ruaporo has already suffered an extreme penalty in the loss of his job of 18 years, and the subsequent media coverage.

He added Ruaporo leads a productive life in the community.

"You live a pro-social, laudable life in the community. It revolves around family, church and members of your community. I see no need for any punishment apart from conviction."

Judge Davison ordered Ruaporo to come up for sentencing if he was called upon within nine months - meaning as long as he does not reoffend he will not be punished further.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said the guard was no longer working for the department.

"Staff and visitors are not permitted to bring in food items for prisoners unless they have written permission from the prison director," he said in a statement.

"Our Code of Conduct sets the standard of behaviour that we expect of our staff and providing unauthorised items, including food, is an example of conduct that falls below our expectations.

"The safety and security of our sites is a top priority, and we will not tolerate the introduction of contraband into our prisons, including unauthorised food items."

The issue of contraband being smuggled into prisons was a worldwide issue, he said.

"It is an issue we take extremely seriously and all prisons in New Zealand use an extensive range of methods to prevent contraband entry. These include extensive perimeter security, scanners and X-ray machines at entry points, camera surveillance, searches of staff, contractors and visitors, and their vehicles, specialist detector dog teams (including dogs that can detect cellphones), and prisoner telephone monitoring.

"Some prisoners go to extreme and elaborate lengths to introduce contraband into prison. Contraband may be concealed on a prisoner's body when they come into the prison, posted in with mail or property, thrown over perimeter fencing, or smuggled into the prison by visitors. Sometimes prisoners place a significant amount of pressure on their partners, friends or associates to risk attempting to bring contraband into prison for them."

Any contraband is immediately confiscated and, where appropriate, referred to police.

Figures released under the Official Information Act show 659 contraband items were intercepted or found at Rimutaka Prison from January 2021 to March 2022.

The largest category of contraband found, at 85, was "modified items", followed by "tattooing device" at 64, and 58 improvised weapons for stabbing and cutting.