The moment missing 2-year-old Williow is reunited with her family, demolition begins at Waiwera Thermal Resort, plus mixed reviews on Labour’s latest election promise. Video / NZ Herald

Senior Corrections official Topia Rameka has quit the department following concerns about his conduct, the boss of the prison service has confirmed.

Until August 4 Rameka was deputy chief executive - Māori before his sudden departure 10 days ago.

“In the week prior to his resignation, information was received which raised concerns regarding his conduct. He resigned before an investigation could commence,” Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said in a statement to the Herald this evening.

“He resigned before an investigation could commence.”

Newsroom is reporting Rameka was the subject of complaints from female employees.

He also allegedly arrived late and appearing intoxicated to a group meeting at a wānanga in Taupō where he questioned whether some Corrections staff were even Māori, Newsroom reported.

The Herald has not been able to independently verify all the allegations in the Newsroom story.

Lightfoot’s statement did not elaborate on the specific allegations.

“I have a duty of care to protect anyone who provides me with information regarding a staff member’s conduct, and ensuring their trust, confidence, and wellbeing is my absolute priority,” Lightfoot said.

“For this reason, I will not be providing further details at this time.”

Former Corrections Deputy chief executive - Māori Topia Rameka recently quit the department under a cloud.

Rameka has been deputy chief executive officer - Māori since August 2019.

Newsroom reported staff were concerned about Rameka’s negative attitude to the Hōkai Rangi strategy, created the same year as his appointment to address over-representation of Māori in prisons.

His role was created as part of the Hōkai Rangi strategy.

A press release from Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis in 2019 announcing Rameka’s appointment said his skills and experience would be instrumental in the department’s work to improve outcomes for Māori and their whānau.

“The first action point outlined in Hōkai Rangi was to provide strong Māori leadership within the department. The newly developed role of deputy chief executive – Māori will ensure a dedicated Māori voice at the top table, at all times,” Davis said.

Before his appointment Rameka was chief executive of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board.



