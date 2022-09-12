A crowd gathered in Mount Maunganui protesting the home detention sentence given to teenage rapist Jayden Meyer. Video / Ethan Griffiths

A crowd gathered in Mount Maunganui protesting the home detention sentence given to teenage rapist Jayden Meyer. Video / Ethan Griffiths

By RNZ

A series of fake online posts that appear to be from a convicted rapist, who was given a controversial sentence, have been taken down.

The Corrections Department is investigating the latest, an online video which appears to show the man mocking his sentence.

READ MORE: Teenager Jayden Meyer sentenced to nine months' home detention after raping four 15-year-old girls

Last week, Jayden Meyer, who raped four underage girls, was sentenced in Tauranga District Court to nine months' home detention.

The TikTok video shows what looks like old footage of Meyer with the caption making light of the sentence.

Corrections deputy regional commissioner Ali Rei said since the sentencing, a number of third parties have posted to social media claiming to be Meyer on accounts, which have now been deleted.

"We are taking immediate steps to investigate this video," Rei said.

"I fully acknowledge that seeing this sort of content will be extremely traumatic and distressing for survivors, and we are absolutely committed to ensuring this person can cause no further harm."

Meyer's sentence has sparked protests around the country.

Protest organiser Spencer McNeil said the offensive video came up on his TikTok and appeared to be fake.

"We sent it through and they reckon it was definitely someone stirring the pot," he said.

"I think it's stupid. I don't know why people would want to go out of their way to cause more problems. It just shows there's a lot of scum out there, they just want to cause problems."